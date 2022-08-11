No iPhone 14 mini, but Apple will launch a brand new iPhone model this year

The iPhone 14 series is coming very soon. The Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to launch four new iPhone models this year. Unfortunately, there will be no iPhone mini model coming this year. Instead, Apple is expected to launch a Max version of the iPhone 14 dubbed the iPhone 14 Max.

A lot has been revealed about the iPhone 14 Max already. Considering the rumours and leaks, the iPhone 14 Max will basically offer the goodness of the Pro at an aggressive price point. In the iPhone 14 series, the iPhone 14 will be the cheapest model of all four, followed by the iPhone 14 Max and the Pro models.

The iPhone 14 is tipped to be priced just the same as the iPhone 13. In other words, the iPhone 14 in the United States will start at $799. The Indian price will also be the same, we believe. This means that in India, the iPhone 14 could start at Rs 80,000. The iPhone 13 was launched at a price of Rs 79,900 for the base model with 128GB storage.

The iPhone 14 Max will be tipped to come with Apple's next-generation A16 Bionic chipset. There are also rumours that suggest that Apple could choose to opt for the old A15 Bionic chipset, which already runs the existing iPhone 13 series of phones. So, there's some confusion in this regard, so we will need to wait for Apple to officially reveal details about the iPhone 14 Max.

The major difference between the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max is said to be in the screen department. The iPhone 14 Max is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch Liquid Retina display just like the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The difference between the two models will be in the design bit. The iPhone 14 Max is said to include a wide notch like the iPhone 13, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max will offer a pill-shaped notch design. Both the Pro models are said to offer the new-notch style.

Besides the display and the notch design, iPhone 14 Max is said to offer similar specs to the base iPhone 14. This suggests that the iPhone 14 Max will offer a dual camera system, a day-long battery backup, iOS 16 out of the box, and more.

As per reports, the iPhone 14 series will either go official on September 6 or September 13. Apple is yet to confirm the official launch details.