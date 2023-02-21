No layoffs at TCS, instead employees will be given salary hike

While all the international tech giants like Google, Meta, Twitter and Amazon are firing employees amid macro-economic conditions, India's largest information technology services exporter, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has confirmed that it will not fire any employees. A higher official from TCS has assured that the company is 'not considering any layoffs', instead it will be giving raises to its employees and will also hire impacted professionals from startups.

"We believe in grooming talent in the company…there will be no layoffs. Once a staff member joins, it is our responsibility to make them productive, and derive value," said

chief Human Resources officer Milind Lakkad told PTI in an interview. He added that TCS believes in grooming talent for longer careers once it hires an employee.

Commenting on the ongoing layoffs by big companies, Lakkad further said that the other IT companies were forced to cut down on their workforce as they hired 'more people than required.' However, as for TCS, Lakkad revealed that the company has been 'cautious' in its approach.

The statement from TCS was also much awaited as almost all the tech companies are currently going through a layoff spree. Companies are eliminating the workforce as part of cost-cutting and taking serious measures to boost revenue and profit margin. And in India, where TCS is an employer of over 600,000 employees, the announcement related to future planning of the company was much awaited. Especially related to layoffs, as many employees were in fear of whether their job will remain secure or not.

Commenting on the same speculation around layoffs as TCS, Chief HR Lakkad gave a sigh of relief to everyone. As for the coming planning, he further revealed that TCS staff members will, in fact, receive salary hikes similar to the ones in the previous years. So the employees don't even have to worry about any changes in salary structure. Additionally, TCS will be hiring more employees, especially the impacted employees from startups. 'Like to hire such impacted workers,' Lakkad said, stating that the company is interested in hiring professionals specifically who have experience in design, artificial intelligence (AI), cloud aspects, and product experience.

"It is a very large canvas, we are doing exciting work across different industries in different technologies. I think all of that requires some phenomenal talent to come in and participate. We are getting it obviously from startups, people who have actually done some good work in those companies and have short-term career challenges," said the HR head.

Lakkad further revealed that TCS has also employed more professionals in the past year. In the total workforce of more than 6 lakh employees, more than 2 lakh (including 1.1 lakh trainees) were hired in the past year.

As for the other IT companies in the international cocoon, the spike of layoffs is still not over. Many companies are still considering and announcing layoffs due to underestimating the economic downturn and are preferring layoffs as a part of cost-cutting. "Over the past two years, we've seen periods of dramatic growth. To match and fuel that growth, we hired for a different economic reality than the one we face today," Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said in a blog post.

