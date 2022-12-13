No longer doodling and drawing, artists are now using iPad to create art worthy of cultural fests

In the coming February when you visit the India Art Fair in New Delhi, chances are that you will stumble across some art pieces done entirely on tablets like iPad. This is because, at the fair, Apple is hosting a session called Today At Apple -- the first time as an in-person event in India -- where the company is going to display artwork created by artists entirely on the iPad.



The pieces will be part of the theme "Finding the Extraordinary in the Ordinary" and they will showcase how digital tools can enable new ways of story-telling for artists. At the same time, the three artists -- Mira Felicia Malhotra, Gaurav Ogale and Varun Desai -- will offer attendees hands-on sessions on digital art skills using iPad Pro. The three artists in residence hosting the Today at Apple session will also showcase their digital artwork on the theme -- all made on iPad Pro.



Digital artwork is growing in relevance among artists. Earlier this year in April, the India Art Fair saw NFTs (non-fungible tokens) appear at its exhibitions. Jaya Asokan, director at the India Art Fair, says that it is "thrilling" to see a new generation of artists using the "power of digital technology to break boundaries of artistic expression and storytelling."



The three artists, who will be in Apple's corner at the fair, also see great potential in technology. They call it a great enabler, particularly for creating artwork on the go, that is, away from traditional studios. Mira Felicia Malhotra, Gaurav Ogale, and Varun Desai have earlier published some work on their personal Instagram accounts.



In three separate blog posts, the trio highlight what the theme, "Finding the Extraordinary in the Ordinary," means to them and what it is like to use an iPad as a daily driver to create their art.



"We are progressing into a new digital reality", says Desai, who works across a range of mediums, from electronic music production and engineering to creative coding and installation art. He uses the iPad's LiDAR technology to capture and generate 3D scans of spaces instead of flat photographs. When asked about the difference between his medium and more traditional visual art mediums, he explains that he "uses codes" like a painter using a paintbrush.



"The possibilities are massive now," he says. And not just Varun, but his thirteen-year-old daughter has also taken to iPad Pro and its powers.



Mira Felicia Malhotra, aka Kohla, on the other hand, likes experimenting with bold colours. She says that, as an Indian woman artist, she is interested in depicting women in ways that "feel unfamiliar to society."



Using an iPad Pro and Apple Pencil, Kohla imagines a future world with weird, interesting and funny women at its centre, living with extreme freedom. Explaining why she makes digital art, Mira adds, "I'm too in love with the undo button. It isn't about being afraid of mistakes, but being able to make improvements as I go along and being able to create my best work. Working digitally allows me room to play around without a loss of accuracy."



Mira uses Artivive to create animations and AR that bring the women in my illustrations to life. She is also working on a 3D prototype for a resin collectable toy called Sunny G, which she describes as a "super chill character, based on Konkan and American surf cultures."



Gaurav Ogale describes himself as a "curator of memories." He says that carrying "objects (iPad)" allows him to think and create.



"Not only tools like my iPad Pro on which I take to write and draw, but also the more sentimental objects that ground me," says Gaurav. His go-to tools are Procreate and Adobe Suite. When asked about his definition of the word "extraordinary", Gaurav hesitates and says, "to be honest, I am still looking for the meaning of that word.

While the upcoming Today At Apple session at the India Art Fair is the company's first in-person event for the Indian audience, the company expects to have more such sessions for professional and amateur artists once it opens its physical Apple Stores in India. The company is reported to be opening its first physical stores in Delhi and Mumbai next year.