No M1X? Apple may call new MacBook Pro chips M1 Pro and M1 Max

Apple's Unleashed event may still be some hours away but leaks are still coming in. We know nearly everything about the upcoming MacBook Pro and that includes the updated silicon processor from Apple. Rumours are rife that the new processor will be better than last year's M1, but the jury is still out on what it will be known as. Some rumours say it will be called M1X, but some others mention it as M2. Now, a new report suggests Apple will not go with the M1X name and call the chipsets M1 Pro and M1 Max.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has reported that the names of chips that will power the upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models have come up in developer app logs. Ever since the rumours around the MacBook Pro began to pour in, there have always been two models for the processor that Apple may launch. An entry-level chipset will come with a 16-core GPU while the higher version will feature a 32-core GPU, while both of them will have eight high-performance cores and two high-efficiency cores. Now, one of them, Gurman believes, will be called M1 Pro and the other one M1 Max.

What Gurman has suggested fits with previous rumours, but there is no way to tell which one will be the M1 Pro and which one will be the M1 Pro. The classification is a bit difficult, no doubt, but it will also be a bit complicated because both these models will power the MacBook Pro. And there is no information at this point that even remotely suggests that these chipset models will power any upcoming MacBook model.

This rumour also kind of tries to rule out the speculation about the M1X and M2 names. I am still awaiting a rumour that will refute what Gurman has said about the chipsets on the upcoming MacBook Pro. Although, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo did say some weeks back that Apple will launch the M2 processor sometime in the first half of 2022. The next MacBook Air will be the one to come running that processor, he added.

For what it is worth, the upcoming MacBook Pro will by far be the most powerful one in the line-up and it will use the next generation of the Apple Silicon processor, no matter what name it comes with. The MacBook Pro that is arriving today will also feature a new design that will include an HDMI port, an SD card reader, and a MagSafe connector. The MacBook Pro is also rumoured to come with a Mini-LED display with wild speculation of a 120Hz refresh rate. Leave that. There is also a rumour that suggests the MacBook Pro will have an iPhone-like notch. Apple will clear the air at the launch event, so let us wait for that.