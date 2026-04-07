No meeting, no warning, just a mail: Oracle layoffs 2026 raise questions on process, pay, and scale

It has been 1 week since the Oracle layoff, affecting thousands of employees globally. The news has not only sent shockwaves across the tech industry but also raised bigger questions about how employees are valued in the AI era.

As companies scale AI investments, the backstory is simply horrifying for those directly affected. The tech layoffs have marked a constant fear of uncertainty, standing out in the competitive job market, and the pressing need to rapidly adapt to an evolving tech landscape.

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On March 31, Oracle employees simply received a 6 AM cold email reading that they had been laid off, and that their company access had been revoked immediately. “‘No call. No meeting. No manager. No warning,” a pregnant employee revealed via a LinkedIn post.

In India, the numbers are reported to be as high as 12000, leaving thousands of employees suddenly jobless with emotional and financial uncertainty that follows such abrupt decisions. While many are navigating the changes, many employees have to take tough steps to move back to their hometowns to cut costs and reassess their options to move forward.

Brutal reality of Oracle layoffs

While Oracle is silent about its recent workforce reduction, many affected employees have taken comfort in sharing their experience on online platforms like LinkedIn, Reddit, and X (formerly Twitter). Over the past few days, we have come across some heartfelt stories of what these employees have to go through, and how the future of the tech industry is beginning to look increasingly uncertain and bleak.

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Recently, an X user shared a story of his close friend affected during the Oracle layoffs, who had to return to his hometown, Bhubaneswar, from Bengaluru to manage finances smartly. However, the man reportedly has smart savings, such as fixed deposits, and other sources of traditional savings he has built up over the course of his career.

One of my close friends was fired from Oracle Bangalore.



No panic, no stress, and no crying on social media.



He straight away came back to his hometown Bhubaneswar



He had postal fixed deposits in two joint accounts ₹15 lakh each. One with his parents, and the other in his… — Nayak Satya (@NayakSatya_SG) April 5, 2026



In another story, A 30-week pregnant woman was laid off during the recent drive; her husband laid out the harsh reality of the job uncertainty despite working hard.

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He criticised how Oracle tackled the workforce reduction, saying, “This morning she woke up locked out of every Oracle system she had access to. No call. No meeting. No manager. No warning. Just an email. And a DocuSign. That's it. That's how they did it. We have a 17-month-old at home. And Oracle couldn't pick up the phone.”

“I'm writing this because people need to see what this actually looks like from the inside. This is the human cost behind the headlines. She is one of the most talented and hardworking people I know, and she deserves better than an email,” he added.

Another user on LinkedIn reshared a post highlighted a employee who had been laid off after serving nearly 34 years at Oracle. The post said, “Meanwhile, Oracle reported a 95% increase in net income last quarter and is going to spend $156 billion on AI data centres.”

“If you think your job is safe, you need to think again,” it added.

While these were a few examples, it should be noted that thousands of employees are affected, only in India across roles and divisions, and yet Oracle remains mum.

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Oracle layoff severance pay



In India, Oracle is reportedly offering greater support to impacted employees with severance pay. According to Reddit posts, Oracle’s India Development Centre (IDC) employees in Bengaluru will get 15 days of base salary along with leave encashment, Ex gratia, with include 15 days’ salary per year of service and a fixed 2 months’ salary.

Employees will also get 1 month of “gardening leave” salary and Rs 20,000 as insurance. However, the severance pay will be based on the employee’s tenure at the company, role, and other company requirements.

Oracle bets big on AI investments

As Oracle restructures its workforce, it is also heavily investing in building AI infrastructure and data centres. In July 2025, the company signed a major cloud computing deal with OpenAI. With the deal, OpenAI agreed to spend $300 billion on Oracle’s cloud infrastructure over 5 years, and in return, Oracle will be building a massive 4.5 gigawatt AI data centre across the US.

Oracle's stock jumped around 35-43% in a single day following the OpenAI deal announcement, and Larry Ellison was also on the top three wealthiest list. However, despite the efforts, media reports suggest that its cash flow has turned negative, and it has over $100 billion in total debt. Therefore, Oracle is betting high-risk on AI infrastructure, and the direct impact is being felt by its employees across nations.

