Business Today
Subscribe
BT ReelsFuel PricesPMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIElection
EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT MindrushBT India 100
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
No POSH complaints found: TCS orders external probe into Nashik row

No POSH complaints found: TCS orders external probe into Nashik row

TCS CEO K Krithivasan says Deloitte, Trilegal roped in; oversight panel led by Keki Mistry to review findings.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Arun Padmanabhan
Arun Padmanabhan
  • Updated Apr 17, 2026 8:24 PM IST
No POSH complaints found: TCS orders external probe into Nashik rowThe company also pushed back against reports suggesting that its Nashik unit had been shut down.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on April 17 said it has initiated a formal independent investigation into the incident at its Nashik facility, appointing external experts and setting up a board-level oversight committee to ensure transparency and credibility in the process.

In a statement, TCS CEO and MD K Krithivasan said the company has engaged teams from Deloitte and law firm Trilegal as independent counsel to support the internal probe being led by Executive Director, President and Chief Operating Officer Aarthi Subramanian. 

Advertisement

Related Articles

“The findings of the internal investigation will be presented to the oversight committee for review and implementation of any recommendations,” the company said. 

The oversight committee will be chaired by independent director Keki Mistry. 

Addressing what it described as inaccuracies in media reports, TCS clarified that Nida Khan, whose name has been widely cited as an HR manager, did not hold such a role within the company.

“She served as a process associate and did not hold any leadership responsibilities or recruitment functions,” the statement said. 

The company also pushed back against reports suggesting that its Nashik unit had been shut down.

“Our unit in Nashik continues to operate and serve our clients. Reports about the unit being shut down are absolutely untrue,” it said. 

Advertisement

On the allegations of misconduct, TCS said a preliminary review of internal systems and records linked to the Nashik facility has not revealed any complaints filed through its ethics or POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) channels.

“While detailed reviews are still underway, a preliminary review… indicates that we have not received any complaints of the nature that are being alleged,” the company said. 

TCS reiterated its “zero tolerance” policy towards coercion or misconduct and said it remains committed to employee safety and workplace dignity.

The company added that it is cooperating fully with law enforcement agencies to ensure the matter is investigated “thoroughly, transparently and brought to a rightful conclusion.”

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 8:22 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today