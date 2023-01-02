No toilet rolls, rent not paid, kitchens closed: Elon Musk's Twitter is going through a rough phase

When Elon Musk acquired Twitter, he barely knew that he would get to witness one of the toughest times of his life. In fact, Musk has become the first person in history to lose $200 billion in net worth after taking over the microblogging site around the end of last year. So, 2022 overall was full of drama and losses for the Twitter, Tesla, and SpaceX boss.
Since the Twitter acquisition, Musk has faced tough times running the company, primarily due to dropping revenue and advertisers backing out. However, Musk still likes to believe that Twitter is not "on the fast lane to bankruptcy anymore". But by the looks of it, the company's state doesn't look very promising. At least if we see what's happening at the Twitter headquarters.
Twitter is no longer what it was when co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey used to run the firm. As soon as the $44 billion acquisition happened, Musk fired nearly 50 per cent of the workforce, including hundreds from India offices and also several top executives, including Parag Agrawal. To cut costs, the Twitter boss discontinued several facilities for employees and also fired janitors. Not just that, he is also selling furniture, kitchen appliances, and more to make money.
Musk has turned Twitter's work culture upside down. He removed the work-from-home culture and asked employees to return to the office or simply quit if they do not wish to be a part of the tough work culture. Musk also stopped offering free lunches to save money. Now, to cut costs, Musk is going up to the limit of not paying rent for months. In fact, if reports are to be believed, Twitter hasn't paid rent worth more than Rs 1.12 crore so far.
Let's take a quick look at all that has changed for employees and the company since Musk took over Twitter (in no specific order).
So, both Musk and Twitter are going through a rough time and with every passing day the situation is only getting worse than ever. Though the situation is tricky right now, Musk believes that Twitter will bounce back soon. The billionaire has promised to roll out new features to enhance the overall user experience.
