Noise AirBuds Pro with active noise cancellation launched in India, price set at Rs 2499

Popular wearables brand Noise has launched a new pair of earbuds in India. The company has unveiled the AirBuds Pro in India. Although it is just another addition to Noise's AirBuds series, the AirBuds Pro comes with the biggest upgrade ever and that is active noise cancellation. The earbuds come with a dozen other features including transparency mode, hyper sync technology and more.

Noise has had a successful year. As per the counterpoint research report, Noise has the third-largest share in the India TWS market based on shipment numbers. Noise offers feature-loaded products at affordable prices and this is one of the reasons why the company has witnessed an uptick in sales.

Talking about the launch of the Air Buds Pro, Gaurav Khatri, Co-founder, Noise said, "At Noise, we are continuously upgrading our technology, devices, and features to connect with the demands of Noisemakers. With a long-lasting playtime and ANC mode, Noise Air Buds Pro offers the best-in-class features and experiences. Our newly launched set of TWS earbuds are carefully designed keeping in mind the needs for extended calls, fitness enthusiasts, music fanatics, and binge-watchers. We are aggressively expanding its portfolio of TWS earbuds to be ahead in the market."

Noise AirBuds Pro: Price and availability

Noise AirBuds Pro has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 2499. The earbuds will be available at Noise's websiteA, mazon, Myntra, Flipkart, and other ecommerce platforms and offline channels. The Noise AirBuds Pro has been offered in colours including Black, White, and Blue.

Noise AirBuds Pro: Specifications

Noise AirBuds Pro is equipped with a 10mm driver and comes with Active Noise Cancellation of (up to -25 dB). Despite costing less than Rs 3000, Noise AirBuds Pro comes with the ANC feature. The earbuds are also equipped with Hyper SyncTM technology for instant device connectivity. The earbuds also offer a great calling experience with quad mics, a 10mm speaker driver, and a transparency mode.

The AirBuds Pro feature an AirPods-like stem design and is supported by full touch controls. The earbuds can be connected quickly because it supports Bluetooth 5.0 and is compatible with Android & iOS devices. It is guarded with IPX5 water and sweat resistance. So you can use the AirPods Pro while swimming and while sweating it out at the gym.



