Noise Buds Connect with 50-hour battery life launched in India, price set under Rs 1500

Popular audio brand Noise, has launched its latest product, Noise Buds Connect. The Buds is the newest addition to the company's line of true wireless (TWS) earbuds. The buds are aimed at people who want an authentic audio experience without breaking the bank. The device comes with an affordable price tag, humongous battery life and 13mm battery life and other important features. As per the stats, Noise is currently the top selling audio brand in the affordable category. The Noise smartwatches are also equally popular as its earbuds.

Talking about the new launch, "With the aim of introducing products that are an amalgamation of technology, innovation, performance and style, we are thrilled to expand our TWS portfolio with the launch of Noise Buds Connect. The latest addition is in line with our belief to bring together feature rich products packaged in an ergonomic design, making Buds Connect ideal for the youth."

Noise Buds Connect: Price and specifications

Noise Buds Connect was launched in India at Rs 1299.They come in three stylish colors: Carbon Black, Mint Green, and Ivory White. The buds connect can be purchased on Amazon or GoNoise starting today.

Noise Buds Connect: Specifications

The Noise Buds Connect are designed for all-day use and connect easily to your devices. They have a 50-hour battery life, which is made possible by the brand's proprietary Instacharge technology. The buds also feature a quad microphone with environmental noise cancellation (ENC) that provides clear calls and eliminates unwanted background noise. The 13mm drivers and Bluetooth 5.2 technology provide a high-quality audio experience, and the HyperSync technology allows the buds to easily pair with your devices. The buds also have a power-saving feature that turns them off when placed in the charging case.

The Noise Buds Connect come with a USB Type-C charging connector and are water-resistant, making them safe to wear while working out or near water. The 13mm drivers provide deep bass and clear highs and lows for a great musical experience. Commenting on the launch, Amit Khatri, Co-Founder of Noise, said that the company's goal is to bring together technology, innovation, performance, and style in its products. The Noise Buds Connect are meant to be ergonomic and ideal for young people who are always on the go.