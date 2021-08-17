Noise Buds VS102 features a great design, comes with 14-hour battery life but costs only Rs 1299

Noise has been on a launching spree. The homegrown wearables company has launched quite a few earbuds and smartwatches of late. Expanding its TWS portfolio, Noise has launched the Buds VS102 in India. The Buds VS102 comes with a great design and interesting set of features including 11 mm drivers, battery life of 14 hours on a single charge, water and sweat resistance and a lot more.

The Noise Buds VS102 has been launched in India for Rs 1299. The earbuds come in two colours black and white and will be available for purchase on Flipkart and the official website of Noise. In this price segment, Noise is already offering the Air Buds Mini. Then we have the Boult Audio Freepods Pro which also comes with similar features and is priced at Rs 1299. Micromax too had launched an affordable pair of earbuds called the Micromax Airfunk 1 which is priced at Rs 1299. These are some options available in the sub-1500 segment.

Noise had previously launched the Buds VS103 at Rs 1499. There are too many similarities between the Buds VS103 and Buds VS102, but the Buds VS102 comes with bigger drivers for a more enhanced audio experience.

Now let us have a look at the specifications of the earbuds

The Noise Buds VS102 is equipped with 11mm drivers that produce clear and loud sound quality. The earbuds are rated IPX5 for water and sweat resistance. This means that you can wear the earbuds while taking a shower or while sweating it out in the gym.

Noise Buds VS103 feature a design similar to the Apple AirPods Pro and has a glossy finish. However, it has in-ear tips which can help maintain the grip even when you are working out. Additionally, there are touch controls to help users navigate from one song to another or play or pause the music. The earbuds are compatible with both iOS and Android devices.

As far as the battery is concerned, Noise claims that the company can offer a music playback of 14 hours on a single charge.