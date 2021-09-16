Noise Buds VS303 TWS earbuds with hyper sync technology, 24-hour battery launched in India

Popular wearables brand Noise has launched a new pair of earbuds in India. Expanding it's VS series, Noise has unveiled the Buds VS303 TWS earbuds with hyper sync technology and improved battery life. The company says that hyper sync technology provides better call quality and connectivity. Noise had launched a series of budget earphones and smartwatches of late.The Buds VS303 comes with a stylish design and will cater to the budget audience.

Talking about the new earbuds, Gaurav Khatri, CEO and Co-founder, Noise, said, "We're ecstatic to launch another economical TWS earbuds that offers a defined design and powerful sound quality. The Buds VS303, which are equipped with a multitude of features, can undertake various commands through the voice assistant. We are diversifying our portfolio and exploring contemporary ideas with our technology. Noise has progressed remarkably in catering to the specific needs of its consumers and contributing to a productive lifestyle at an affordable price. At Noise, our efforts to consistently build and share new products with our audience remain unwavering."

Noise Buds VS303: Price and availability

Noise Buds VS303 has been launched in India at an introductory price of Rs 1799. The earbuds have been offered in interesting colour options including teal blue and class blue. The Buds VS303 are available for purchase on Amazon and the official Noise website.

Noise Buds VS303: Specifications

Noise Buds VS303 is equipped with 13mm drivers, which provides clear and punchy sound quality. The earbuds have been designed to provide an extraordinary grip and a comfortable fit in the ear. The earbuds come with support for Bluetooth 5.0 helps in seamless pairing with smartphones. The Buds VS303 comes with a circular charging case with a matte finish.

Noise Buds VS303 has powered 5.0 Bluetooth connectivity for a 10-meter-long wireless range. The Buds VS303 is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. It comes with voice assistance and a full touch control function feature. Music adjustments, volume changes, and call controls are fully enabled and accessible with these earbuds.

In terms of battery, Noise claims that earbuds offer a battery life of 24-hour, which includes 6 hours on a single charge. It would take approx 1.5 hours to completely charge the device.