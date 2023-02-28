Noise Buds X with ANC and 35 hours battery launched in India, price set under Rs 1,999

Noise has added yet another earbud to its kitty. The Noise Buds X, with active noise cancellation and 35 hour battery life has been launched in India. Noise has become the first brand in India to offer noise cancellation in earbuds priced under Rs 2000.The earbuds come equipped with active noise cancellation technology that reduces external noise by up to 25db.

Talking about the Noise Buds X, Amit Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise, said, "With an unwavering focus on delivering superior audio quality and user experience packaged at an aspirational price, the Noise Buds X is truly revolutionary in the world of true wireless earbuds. A testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence in providing top-quality audio products, we are confident the new addition will resonate well with our new age customers looking for superior sound quality, comfort, and convenience."

Noise Buds X: Price and availability

The Noise Buds X has been launched in India for Rs 1999.The earbuds are available in Carbon Black and Snow White and have an attractive design that makes them a functional accessory for iOS and Android devices.

Noise BudsX: Specifications

The Noise Buds X feature a battery life of up to 35 hours and feature InstachargeTM technology, which provides 120 minutes of playtime with just a 10-minute charge. With Quad Mic ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation), the earbuds ensure that your calls are clear and uninterrupted. Additionally, the earbuds come with Transparency mode, which allows you to use voice commands to turn on or off the mode, reducing background noise when needed.

With 12mm drivers and Bluetooth 5.3, the Noise Buds X provide an authentic audio experience with clear sound and deep bass. The earbuds come with HyperSyncTM technology, which automatically goes into pairing mode as soon as you open the charging case. The earbuds also have a power-saving feature that automatically turns them off when you put them back into the charging case and close the lid.

Priced at just INR 1,999, the Noise Buds X offer premium features at an affordable price, making them a great option for anyone who wants to enjoy high-quality audio without breaking the bank. The earbuds are available on Amazon and GoNoise.com in Carbon Black and Snow White. Experience the art of audio with the Noise Buds X and elevate your listening experience to the next level.