Noise ColorFit Caliber fitness tracker with body temperature monitoring launched at Rs 1,999

Noise has launched another affordable smartwatch Noise ColorFit Caliber in the Indian market. The smartwatch has excellent features like colour display and 15 days battery life. The Indian wearable company will be offering its latest smartwatch for Rs. 1,999 instead of its official price of Rs. 3,999.

The Noise ColorFit Caliber features a 1.69-inch TFT display with a 240 x 280 pixel resolution. It includes 60 sports modes to help fitness enthusiasts track their fitness on the go. It also comes with an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance.

The Noise ColorFit Caliber will boast a wide range of health tracking features. For instance, the watch can measure body temperature, SpO2, and even monitor heart rate. Additionally, the Noise ColorFit Caliber offers 60 sports modes. Also, the wearable comes with more than 150 customisable and cloud watch faces.

The smartwatch comes with 3 Axis accelerometers and a polycarbonate casing. The company also claims that the smartwatch is capable of tracking sleep and menstrual cycles.

The smartwatch is also capable of tracking stress, sleep, and menstrual cycle monitoring as well as offering body temperature measurement. The strap of the wearable is made up of silicone and can be adjusted to any wrist size. Just as any other smartwatch, Noise ColorFit Caliber can be paired up with any Android or iPhone device to get notification alerts.

The device comes with a magnetic charger and as mentioned above it is claimed that the device could run for 15-days on a single charge. The company claims to offer over 150 customisable and cloud watch faces on the ColorFit Caliber to provide customisation.

The Noise ColorFit caliber will be available for purchase from 12 noon on January 6. It's already listed on the Noise website as an upcoming model and comes in black, blue, green, red, and white colours.

According to a new report, Noise shipped the most smartwatches in India in Q3 2021, accounting for 26% of the entire market share. The corporation now intends to expand its market share in the country by introducing new items.