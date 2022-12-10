Noise ColorFit Loop with 7-day battery life, Bluetooth calling launched in India, priced under Rs 3000

Noise has added yet another smartwatch to its portfolio. The company has now launched the Noise ColorFit Loop which comes with Bluetooth calling feature and 7-day battery life. Noise is one of the best selling brands in the affordable category. The company is known for offering feature-loaded smartwatches that do not cost a bomb. Noise has claimed that its latest smartwatch has a polycarbonate unibody build, which makes the device sturdy and durable.

The Noise ColorFit Loop features a square-shaped case similar to the Apple Watch.There is a crown button on the right, which is used to turn the display on and access the menu. Although there is no newness in terms of design, buyers can choose from six strap colour options.

Noise ColorFit Loop: Price and availability

The Noise ColorFit Loop has been launched at Rs 2499 in India. The device is available for purchase on Flipkart and GoNoise.com. The watch is available in six colour options, which include Jet Black, Olive Green, Midnight Blue, Mist Grey, Deep Wine, and Rose Pink.

Noise ColorFit Loop features

The Noise ColorFit Loop features a 1.85-inch 2.5D curved display, which offers a resolution of 240×284 pixels. The display has a 60Hz refresh rate, which is quite good for a smartwatch, and offers peak brightness of up to 550 nits. You can also choose from up to 200 watch faces.

The watch has an IP68 rating, which protects it against water and dust. The watch can be easily paired with your iOS and Android devices using the Noisefit app. The USP of the watch is that it supports Bluetooth calling. The watch has a dial pad which shows the recent call logs. For connectivity, the watch supports Bluetooth 5.3.



The Noise ColorFit Loop houses a 390mAh battery, which the company claims can last up to seven days on a single charge.It takes approximately two hours to fully charge the device. Noise claims that the watch can offer battery life of up to 30 days of standby on a single charge. Users can also store up to 10 contacts on the smartwatch

As far as activities are concerned, the watch comes with 130 sports modes and an in-built Noise Health Suite, which tracks all vitals like SPO2 levels, heart rate and others.

