Noise ColorFit Pro 4 GPS smartwatch launched with 7-day battery life and SpO2 support, priced under Rs 3000

Noise has added yet another smartwatch to its in-built GPS smartwatch portfolio. The company has now launched the Noise ColorFit Pro 4 GPS which comes with an in-built GPS for distance measurement and BT Calling powered by TrueSync, which is claimed to offer stable, lag-free calls with lower battery consumption supported by an in-built speaker and microphone. The smartwatch also comes with the workout track feature which enables sync with NoiseFit application.

Speaking about the new Noise ColorFit Pro 4 GPS, Amit Khatri, Co-Founder of Noise said, "we are excited to expand our fitness-tracking smartwatch range with additions to our flagship ColorFit Pro 4 series. As a consumer-centric brand, we are constantly driven to enable consumers with the desired innovation at an aspirational price and the new addition, featuring GPS tracking, is a step further in this direction. Excited to see our users unfold this exciting experience."

Noise ColorFit Pro 4 GPS price and availability

Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha is priced at Rs 2,999 in India. The smartwatch is available for purchase in 8 colours: Charcoal Black, Deep Wine, Mint Green, Silver Grey, Sunset Orange, Teal Blue, Rose Pink, and Midnight Blue. Buyers can buy the new GPS smartwatch on gonoise.com or the e-commerce site Amazon.

Noise ColorFit Pro 4 GPS specification

The new Noise ColorFit Pro 4 GPS is equipped with a 1.85-inch TFT display with 600 nits of brightness and 240x284- pixel resolution. The watch case is made of polycarbonate and weighs 41.7 grams. It also features IP68 water and dust resistance.

Noise further promises that the new ColorFit Pro 4 GPS offers seven days of battery life, with a standby time of 30 days. If used for calling, Noise ColorFit Pro 4 GPS is claimed to run up to 1 day. The battery comes with 250mAH power and is said to take upto 2 hours to fully charge.

For connectivity, the Noise ColorFit Pro 4 GPS is equipped with Tru Sync technology and comes with single-chip Bluetooth 5.3 for seamless device pairing. The ColorFit Pro 4 also offers Bluetooth calling features with inbuilt speakers and a microphone. The smartwatch is compatible with iOS and Android smartphones.

For fitness and health tracking, the Noise ColorFit Pro 4 GPS comes with an inbuilt heart rate sensor, accelerometer and SpO2 for tracking heart rate, activity level, SpO2, sleep monitor, stress measurement, breath practice and female cycle tracker. It also comes with female cycle tracking along with 100 sports modes and 150+ watch faces for overall health monitoring and customized style.

As for the smart features, the Noise ColorFit Pro 4 GPS offers Bluetooth calling, GPS tracking, smart gestures, OTA upgrade and more. Additionally, the smartwatch gives access to recent call logs and can also store up to 10 contacts through Noise Buzz app.