Noise ColorFit Ultra, ColorFit Brio, Air Buds Mini get massive discounts during Noise Diwali Sale

Noise Diwali sale went live on October 20. The wearables brand has announced a five-day-long Diwali sale offering up to 70 per cent off on some of its products. The sale would conclude on October 25, 2021. Noise has not only slashed the prices of some of its popular smartwatches but also offered bank discounts on some of its products during the five-day-long sale.

Talking about the sale, Gaurav Khatri, Co-founder said, "We are extremely excited to announce our website wide Diwali sale and become a part of our customer's festivities and celebrations. The customers are typically enthusiastic about Diwali offers as they start exploring gifting options and buy new products for themselves. We have launched a wide variety of wearables and hearables this year, which will be all on sale in the spirit of Diwali. This is our way of extending gratitude and wishing our customers a very Happy Diwali this season."

Noise has said in a statement that the newly-launched ColorFit Ultra and ColorFit Brio are priced under Rs 3000 during the sale. The Brio is available for Rs 2499 whereas the Noise ColorFit Ultra, which is priced at Rs 4499, is being sold at a discounted price. The AirBuds Mini is being sold for Rs 999 and the Air Buds Mini+ is priced at Rs 1699. The Diwali sale on Noise' range of hearable and wearable products can only be availed on the website with an additional 10 per cent discount for HDFC credit cardholders.

The Noise ColorFit Ultra features a 1.75-inch TrueView display with a resolution of 320×385 pixels. The company claims that the display has 78 per cent more viewable area, which hints towards thin bezels. The watch comes with various sensors and trackers including SpO2 tracker, heart rate monitoring, menstrual cycle tracker, sleep tracker, step tracker and more. The watch has a total of 60 sports modes that can track activities like running, cycling, swimming and more. The Noise ColourFit Ultra will also remind you to wash hands, do breathing exercises, drink water and more.