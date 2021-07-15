Noise ColorFit Ultra with 1.75-inch display, aluminium alloy body launched, price starts at Rs 4,499

Popular wearables brand Noise has launched yet another smartwatch in the market. The company has unveiled Noise ColorFit Ultra during an online event held on Thursday. The ColorFit Ultra comes with the biggest display Noise has ever launched. The smartwatch comes with interesting features including Calls and SMS quick reply, 60 sports modes, a blood oxygen monitor and more. The smartwatch features a square-shaped dial that is made up of aluminium alloy. In the launch event, the company revealed that the aluminium that is used in the Noise ColoFit Pro is the same that is used in aircraft.

Noise ColorFit Ultra is yet another smartwatch that the company has launched in the budget category. The company had earlier launched the Noise Active smartwatch and a couple of audio products. Noise ColorFit Ultra will compete with the likes of Realme Watch S Pro, Amazfit Bip U Pro, Crossbeats Orbit and many others in the budget category. Noise seems to have added too many new features to watch this time and has used good quality metal. So let us have a look at the key specifications and other details of the Noise ColorFit Ultra

Noise ColorFit Ultra: Price and availability

Noise ColorFit Ultra has been launched at a price of Rs 4499. It is available in three different colour options including Gunmetal Grey, Cloud Grey and Space Blue. The watch would go on sale on July 16 at 10 am on the official website of Noise and Amazon.

Noise ColorFit Ultra: Specifications

Noise ColorFit Ultra features a 1.75-inch TrueView display with a resolution of 320×385 pixels. The company claims that the display has 78 per cent more viewable area, which hints towards thin bezels. The watch comes with various sensors and trackers including SpO2 tracker, heart rate monitoring, menstrual cycle tracker, sleep tracker, step tracker and more. The watch has a total of 60 sports modes that can track activities like running, cycling, swimming and more. The Noise ColourFit Ultra will also remind you to wash hands, do breathing exercises, drink water and more.

The weighs around 47 grams and comes with 22mm detachable silicon straps. As far as the battery is concerned, the company claims that the Noise ColorFit Ultra can last for up to 9 days on a single charge on 30 days on standby. It takes around 2 hours to refill the juice completely and comes with a magnetic charger.