Noise expected to launch ColorFit Ultra 2 Smartwatch in India on December 23

After launching a series of products in India, Noise is now expected to launch yet another smartwatch in India. The company is said to launch the successor to the Noise ColorFit Ultra, the ColorFit Ultra 2. The product has already been listed on Amazon. The device will sport the largest display ever on a Noise smartwatch. The watch is also expected to feature a stainless steel body and an always-on display.

Noise has also quietly launched first-ever smart band in India for kids called Noise Champ. The fitness band has been offered in different colours and comes with features including IP68, water and dust resistance rating, sleep monitoring, alarm and more.

Noise ColorFit Ultra 2, Noise Champ: Price and availability

Noise has been teasing the launch of ColorFit Ultra 2 on Amazon. The company had partly revealed the look of the smartwatch. However, nothing apart from the fact that the watch will feature a metal body has been revealed. Noise is expected to unveil the smartwatch in India on December 23 at 12 pm. The ColorFit Ultra 2 has been offered in colours including Black, Gold and Silver. Nothing about the price has been revealed so far, but the watch can be priced under Rs 5000 in India.

Coming to the Noise Champ, the smart band has been launched at Rs 1,999. The watch can be purchased from Amazon and the official website of the company. It has been offered in various color options including Carbon Black, Candy Pink, and Peppy Blue colours.

Noise ColorFit Ultra 2, Noise Champ: Specifications

Noise ColorFit Ultra will feature a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 368x448 pixels and a pixel density of 326ppi. It is said to come with an always-on display and support for over 100 cloud-based watch faces. Apart from this, Noise ColorFit Ultra will include health trackers including the heart rate sensor, blood oxygen tracker and more. The watch comes with over 60 sports modes including running sport, cycling, indoor sports and outdoor sports.

The Noise Champ smart band on the other hand come with 12 sports mode, upto 7-day battery life, IP68 dust- and water-resistance rating. It comes with 50 watch faces that can be downloaded from the app. Parents can keep a track of their kids using the Noise Champ and monitor their sleep patterns.