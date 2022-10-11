Noise IntelliBuds TWS earbuds launched in partnership with Bragi, priced at Rs 4,999 

After launching a series of smartwatches and TWS earbuds, Noise has now launched the Noise TWS IntelliBuds in India. The smart wearable company has launched the new earbuds as India's first smart gesture-controlled true wireless earbuds in collaboration with Bragi. The earbuds feature hot voice commands, smart gesture control, Bragi OS, music sharing, smart battery optimization, and more.

Noise launched the new IntelliBuds claiming it allows the next level of personalization in earbuds. The device is created in the company's R&D lab-- Noise Lab in collaboration with Bragi. The earbuds enable full customization of audio and set individual touch controls and smart gestures. Noise has launched the new IntelliBuds at a price of Rs 4,999.



Noise IntelliBuds TWS earbuds: Price and availability

Noise IntelliBuds TWS earbuds have been launched at Rs 4,999. The earbuds will be available for sale in India on the official site and online and offline retail stores from October 14. The earbuds are offered in two different colour options -- black and white.

Noise IntelliBuds TWS earbuds: Specifications

Noise IntelliBuds feature a matte finish rectangular charging case with a USB type-C port. The earbuds weigh 5.4 grams while the charging case measures around 45 grams. Noise offers a stable connection via Bluetooth 5.0 and also supports HFP, AVRCP, A2DP, and HSP.

In terms of battery, Noise claims that the IntelliBuds offer an impressive battery life of up to 9 hours on a single charge, and a total playback of 36 hours with a charging case. For device protection, the IntelliBuds offer an IPX5 rated waterproof rating and work fine in temperatures ranging between 0 to 50-degrees Celsius.

With the new Noise IntelliBuds, the company has introduced a smart gesture feature. With this feature, individuals can control the earbuds using a nod. One can reject or pick up a call by nodding or shaking their neck. The device also supports hot voice commands, so one can control the volume and play by giving commands like "Hey Headphone pause the music".

Some of the other features of Noise IntelliBuds include transparency mode, customizable equalizer, App-enabled, HyperSync, Music sharing, and more.