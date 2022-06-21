Noise launches first smart eyewear i1 with motion sensor, mic for calling and more

After smartwatches and TWS, Noise launched its first smart eyewear in India. The eyewear titled 'i1' is developed by Noise labs and comes with a host of features including a motion estimation, motion compensation (MEMS) mic for calling, magnetic charging, and hands-free voice control and more features. Smart glasses aren't very common in India. So far only Bose has launched smart glasses but those fall in the premium category. Noise, with its new eyewear, aims to make smart glasses more accessible. That is also one of the reasons why the Noise eyewear has been priced lower than its competition.

Talking about the smartglasses, Amit Khatri, Noise co-founder had said, "We are proud to introduce Noise i1, the first pair of stylish, smart eyewear, developed in Noise Labs. Keeping an eye on the future, we have designed our smart eyewear to give the purest tech experience to anyone looking for the best- in -class audio experience. We've packed it with all the essential features, and this is the next step in giving our users a completely seamless connected experience."

Noise smart eyewear i1: Price and availability

Noise smart eyewear i1 has been launched in India at a price of Rs 5,999. Buyers can get the limited edition device from the official website of Noise. The smartglasses are offered in the classic black colour.

Noise smart eyewear i1: Specifications

The Noise smart glasses are not equipped with cameras unlike the RayBan Stories. So if you want cameras in your smart eyewear, Noise i1 is not the one for you. The Noise smartglasses feature a revolutionary guided audio design to ensure that the music flows straight into your ears. The design also manages to block out the surrounding noise so that you can focus on the music solely.

. The device offers over 9 hours of playtime on a single charge. It also has the most recent Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, ensuring that your eyewear connects to your phone as soon as the temples are opened, eliminating the need to unlock your phone and offering excellent sound quality up to 10 metres away from your smartphone. It can deliver 120 minutes of playtime on a 15-minute charge.





The smart eyewear also features multi-functional touch controls that enable users to accept and reject calls, manage music, and activate the voice assistant. It is a complete package with UVA/B 99% protection against sun rays in sunglasses lenses and changeable blue light filtering transparent lenses for reducing eye strain and providing clear vision when using laptops, etc.