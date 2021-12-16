Noise officially launched Buds Prima with ENC, 42 hours battery life in India, price set at Rs 1799

Wearables brand Noise has officially announced TWS earbuds in India. Expanding its Buds portfolio, Noise has made Buds Prime official in India. The Prima TWS earbuds come with Environmental Noise Cancellation, ultra-low latency for gamers and other features. Although Noise had listed the product on Flipkart a week ago, the Buds Prima has been officially announced only today. The Noise Buds Prima feature a stem design in a pebble-shaped charging case.

Talking about Buds Prima, Amit Khatri, Co-founder at Noise, said "We're glad to introduce an array of feature-packed products at an economical price range. We intend to meet the demands of the Noisemakers with our solutions and products. With a distinctive appearance and a plethora of functions, the newly released earbuds provide an unrivalled experience. At Noise, we provide our customers with the best combination of integrated technology, features, and competitive price."

Noise Buds Prima: Price and availability

Noise Buds Prima has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 1799. It has been launched in three color variants such as Charcoal Black, Simply Beige, and Hope Blue. Noise said in a statement that it has dedicated the Hope Blue colour variant to Covid warriors. The Buds Prima can be purchased exclusively on Flipkart and the official website of Noise.

Noise Buds Prima: Specifications

The Noise Buds Prima are equipped with 6mm drivers that offer powerful sound. The company claims that earbuds offer balanced sound output and Ultra-low latency of upto 44ms. The earbuds come with Hyper Sync technology that allows on-the-go connectivity with Bluetooth v5.0. The earbuds offer full touch controls and voice assistance.

In terms of battery, the earbuds offer a playtime of upto 7 hours and 42 hours including the charging case. They are powered with Instacharge that allows them to charge up to 120 minutes of playtime within 10 minutes of the power nap. Noise has registered a huge growth in the customer database in the past year and has become one of the leading wearable brands in India.