Noise quietly launched Noise Beads TWS earbuds in India, price set at Rs 1499

After launching a new smartwatch and TWS earbuds, Noise has launched the Noise Beads TWS earbuds in India.The wearables company has quietly launched the Noise Beads TWS earbuds. The earbuds feature a stemless design and come with round earbuds with metallic finish. The Noise Beads offer a battery life of 18 hours. They feature touch controls on the outer surface and come in a charging case with round corners. The Noise Bead also come with Type-C charging, IPX5 rating, and Bluetooth 5.1.

Noise had recently launched the Buds Prima and the NoiseFit Evolve 2. The smartwatch is successor to the NoiseFit Evolve, and was launched at an introductory price of Rs 3999. The Buds Prima, on the other hand, was launched at Rs 1799. The Noise Beads too has been launched at an affordable price tag.

Noise Beads TWS earbuds: Price and availability

Noise Beads TWS earbuds have been launched at Rs 1,499. However, it is an introductory price. Once the offer gets over, the TWS earbuds will cost Rs. 3,499. The Noise Beads have been listed on Amazon and they will go on sale in India on December 24. The earbuds are offered in two different colour options including Grey and Black.

Noise Beads TWS earbuds: Specifications

Noise Beads feature a pebble-shaped charging case with a metallic finish. The charging case has LED lights that indicate how much battery is left in the case. Noise offers a stable connection via Bluetooth 5.1 and Hyper Sync technology. It reportedly pairs faster with Android phones than it does with iOS phones. The Noise Beads are also extremely comfortable to put on. It weighs only 4.5 grams.

In terms of battery, Noise Beads offer an impressive battery life of upto 7 hours on a single charge, whereas the charging case offers an additional battery life of 11 hours. So the total playback that users will get will be of 18 hours. For protection, the earbuds are IPX5 rated, which means you can wear them during gymming session and can also walk in the rain. The touch controls on the outer panel can also be used for summoning voice assistants like Google Assistant and Siri.