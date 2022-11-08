Noise Two wireless headphones with 50-hour battery launched in India, priced at Rs 1499

Noise, the Indian smart-wearable maker, has launched new wireless over-ear headphones for the masses. Dubbed Noise Two, the over-ear headphones offer basic features and a no-frills design. The company says the cups have soft padding to allow users to wear the headphones for a long period of time. These are also touted to promise 50 hours of playtime, which isn't bad at all when we look at the price and competition. Since Noise Two are designed for entry-level users, the headphones don't offer high-end features like active noise cancellation or support for lossless audio.

Noise Two headphones price in India

The Noise Two carry a price tag of Rs 1499, and customers can buy the new over-ear headphones from GoNoise e-store Amazon, Flipkart and Myntra starting today. These are also available in Bold Black, Calm White and Serene Blue colours.

Just weeks earlier, Noise introduced its premium Noise IntelliBuds TWS earbuds that feature smart gestures and voice control. The earbuds are available in India for Rs 4,999.

Noise Two headphones specifications

Noise says the Noise Two are entry-level headphones and users can use them with any smartphone, tablet, or PC via BlueTooth. The over-ear headphones promise to deliver a 50-hour playtime along with low latency of up to 40ms for an "uninterrupted audio experience". Another notable feature is support for dual pairing, letting users connect the headphones with a phone and laptop simultaneously.

In terms of design, the Noise Two have an IPX5 rating for water resistance, meaning users can wear them carefree during sweaty workout sessions. Since the headphones have a plastic build, they are very easy to wear. However, a plastic body raises alarms about durability, so do keep that in mind.

Lastly, the Noise Two headphones support four play modes: Bluetooth, AUX, SD card and FM. The headphones have a Type-C port for charging.

