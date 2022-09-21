Noise VS204, affordable TWS launched for Rs 1,599 with 50 hours of playtime

Noise has launched their new pocket-friendly earbuds Noise Buds VS204 - True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones. The smart wearable offers up to 50 hours of total playback and 10-hour non-stop playtime on a single charge. Noise Buds VS204 features Environmental Sound Reduction (ESRTM) which cancels background noises for an uninterrupted calling and playback experience.

The Noise Buds VS204 has an ergonomic design with sweat and water resistance features. The smart device further boasts Bluetooth 5.3 technology for seamless connectivity and smooth transmission.

Noise Buds VS204 Price and Availability

Noise has launched its new TWS series buds - Noise Buds VS204-ahead of the festive season to offer the best deal. The affordable earbuds are priced at Rs 1,599 in four colour variants including Jet Black, Space Blue, Snow White and Mint Green. The new Noise Buds VS204 are available on Sale from September 21 across online channels Flipkart, Amazon and gonoise.com. Users can avail of additional discounts on the product with Amazon and Flipkart festive sale deals.

Noise Buds VS204 Specification

Noise Buds VS204 TWS is compatible with Android and iOS and features Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity with support for SBC and AAC codecs. It features on-ear touch control for volume, music, call control feature on both earbuds, along with support for Siri and Google Assistant.

On the battery side, the Noise Buds VS204 offers up to 50 hours of total playtime and up to 10 hours of non-stop playtime on a single charge. It comes with a USB Type-C charging connector and includes InstachargeTM to give 120-min playtime with a 10-mins charge. It also offers an additional 40 hours with the charging case. The buds take up to 60 minutes for a full charge and up to 90 minutes for charging the case.

As for the sound quality, the new Noise Buds VS204 is equipped with 13mm drivers for balanced sound. The device also offers a powerful base for an immersive music experience. Buds VS204 also has an ESRTM system for noise cancellation and uninterrupted calling and playback. The new Noise Buds VS204 offers IPX4 sweat and water resistance. In addition, the device features Hyper SyncTM which automatically connects to a paired device securely.