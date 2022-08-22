NoiseFit Core 2 smartwatch launched in India with IP68 water resistant rating and 50 Sports modes

Noise has launched a new affordable smartwatch in India. The new NoiseFit Core 2 wearable comes just a few weeks after the launch of the ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz. The smartwatch has features like a SpO2 monitor, continuous heart rate monitoring, a 1.28-inch LCD display, and more. The company claims that its new product comes with 100 cloud-based watch faces. Here's everything you need to know.

The NoiseFit Core 2 has a circular dial and metallic finish. It has a lightweight design. The wearable has a 1.28-inch LCD display with support for 240 x 240 pixels resolution. The panel has 500nits of peak brightness.

The wearable even comes with health features like SpO2 monitoring, 24 x 7 heart rate tracking, and more. The smartwatch can also measure your sleeping patterns, as well as stress levels. The company is also claiming that the device has a breath tracker.

It comes with the ability to track your steps as well. Noise has added about 50 Sports modes and you also get the option to see your activity history. The NoiseFit Core 2 features a 230mAh battery, which the company claims can deliver up to 7 days of battery life. The brand is saying that the watch can offer up to 30 days of battery life (stand by time) and the battery will get charged in about two hours.

The smartwatch is compatible with both Android and iOS. Other features of the smartwatch are remote music, camera controls, flashlight, Find my Phone, Do not disturb mode, wake gesture, alarm, and more. The device even has an IP68 water-resistant rating. The NoiseFit Core 2 is originally priced at Rs 3,999, but interested buyers can get it at a lower price, as part of the launch offer.

The new Noise watch is available at a discounted price of Rs 1,799. The wearable can be bought via the company's official website and Flipkart. The wearable can be purchased in Jet Black, Midnight Blue, Silver Grey, Rose Pink, and Olive Green colors.

