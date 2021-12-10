NoiseFit Evolve 2 smartwatch launched in India, price set at Rs 7999

Popular wearables brand Noise has launched Noisefit Evolve 2 in India. Noise has always launched smartwatches and earbuds with affordable price tags, but NoiseFit Evolve 2 has been launched in the mid-range category. The smartwatch features an AMOLED display and comes with a battery life of seven days. The NoiseFit Evolve 2 also comes with various sensors, including a blood oxygen level tracker, a heart rate monitor, among others.

Noisefit Evolve 2 is the successor to Noisefit Evolve, which was launched a couple of years ago. The Evolve smartwatch featured a stunning design and was offered in attractive colours. The NoiseFit Evolve also features a stunning design. It comes in a round-shaped dial made up of polycarbonate with thin borders. There are two buttons on the right side of the smartwatch. Let us have a look at the specifications and price of the smartwatch.

NoiseFit Evolve 2: Price and availability

NoiseFit Evolve 2 will be available at an introductory price of Rs 3999 but the original price of the device is set at Rs 7999. The smartwatch will go on sale from December 14. It is offered in three colour options, including Charcoal black, Cloud Grey and Rose Pink.

NoiseFit Evolve 2: Specifications

NoiseFit Evolve 2 features a circular dial with thin borders. The smartwatch comes with a 1.2-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 390*390 pixels and has a 42mm dial size. The watch case is made of polycarbonate and it is paired with 22mm silicone straps. The smartwatch comes with various health sensors, including a heart rate monitor, a blood oxygen tracker, sleep and various other sensors. The watch also comes with a special quick reply to calls and messages feature, but that is available for Android users only. NoiseFit Evolve 2 smartwatch comes with 12 sports tracking such as walking, cycling, and hiking. In terms of battery, the smartwatch comes with a battery life of can last up to seven days.