NoiseFit Evolve 2 with support for Hindi language, fast charging technology launched in India

Popular wearables company Noise has unveiled the NoiseFit Evolve 2 in the Indian market. The NoiseFit Evolve 2 comes with a host of interesting features including support for the Hindi language, Instacharge technology along various other health features. NoiseFit Evolve was listed on Flipkart a week ago but the company has officially launched the smartwatch today. The smartwatch features a bezel-less design with two crown buttons on the right side.

Talking about the new launch, Gaurav Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise, said, "We, at Noise, strive to deliver gadgets that are uniquely customized to satisfy our customers' needs. We want to modernize smartwatches by unleashing the boundless potential of technology. With NoiseFit Evolve 2, we want to empower Noisemakers with a proposition that offers more features. In a short span, Noise has become India's favorite smartwatch brand. It has registered tremendous growth in the past year. We are glad to offer an array of products to fulfill Noisemakers' requirements."



NoiseFit Evolve 2: Price and availability

NoiseFit Evolve 2 has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 5499. The smartwatch can be purchased from the official website of Noise, Flipkart and other offline stores. It is important to note that once the introductory gets over, the smartwatch would be selling at Rs 7999. The NoiseFit Evolve 2 has been offered in Charcoal Black, Cloud Grey, and Rose Pink colours.

NoiseFit Evolve 2: Specifications

NoiseFit Evolve 2 features a 1.2-inch AMOLED screen with a high resolution of 390*390 pixels. The smartwatch features a round dial and comes in a lightweight aluminium body. One of the highlights of the NoiseFit Evolve 2 is that it comes with Instacharge technology. The Instacharge technology offers 5-day battery longevity in 30 minutes, and 7-day in 80-minute charge.

The smartwatch comes with health tracking features including a SpO2 monitor, 13 sports modes, 24X7 heart rate tracking, Stress monitor, breathing exercises, walk reminder, and hydration reminder for complete care.

NoiseFit Evolve 2 also offers the QuickReply feature for Android users. This feature would let users reply to messages and calls straight from the wrist, but sadly the feature would not be available for iOS users.

For protection against water, the Evolve 2 is 3ATM rated. It is also protection against dust.