NoiseFit Force with 7-day battery life, Bluetooth calling launched in India under Rs 3000

Noise has added yet another rugged smartwatch to its portfolio. The company has now launched the NoiseFit Force which comes with Bluetooth calling feature, a 1.32-inch high-resolution display, AI voice assistant, multiple sports modes, theatre mode, up to 7-day battery and more sporting features.

Noise has claimed that its latest rugged smartwatch is designed to suit the demanding use of customers and comes with an impact-resistant build and functional rotating crown. Launching the new NoiseFit Force, Amit Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise, said, "Noise has been a forerunner when it comes to empowering consumers with new age innovation at an aspirational price point. We are constantly innovating and with the vision to introduce products that cater to the evolving needs of the consumers, we have introduced NoiseFit Force for the adventure seekers. The new rugged and sporty looking smartwatch marks a new look for our smartwatch range."

NoiseFit Force: Price and availability

The NoiseFit Force has been launched at Rs 2,999 in India. The watch is available in three colour options, which include Mist Grey, Jet Black and Teal Green. Buyers can purchase the NoiseFit Force from Amazon and the brand's D2C platform, GoNoise starting today. Noise is also offering a special discount code on its official website where the NoiseFit Force is available at a discounted price of 2,499.

NoiseFit Force: Specification

The NoiseFit Force features a 1.32-inch LCD display which offers a resolution of 360 x 360 pixels. The display further offers up to 550 nits of brightness for better visibility of the display outdoors. You can also choose from up to 150 watch faces.

The watch has an IP67 rating, which protects it against water and dust. The watch can be easily paired with your smartphone running on iOS 10 or higher or Android 5.0 or higher. The NoiseFit Force also supports Bluetooth calling while supporting Bluetooth 5.1.

The NoiseFit Force houses a 300mAh battery, which the company claims can last up to seven days on a single charge.It takes approximately two hours to fully charge the device. Noise claims that the watch can offer a battery life of up to 40 days of standby on a single charge. And comes with a charging cable in the box.

As far as monitoring features are concerned, the watch comes with 130 sports modes and an in-built Noise Health Suite, which tracks all vitals like SPO2 levels, heart rate, sleep and others with 30 sports modes along with various cloud-based watch faces to further customise the look of the watch.