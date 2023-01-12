Noisefit Twist with bluetooth calling feature launched under Rs 2000 

Popular wearables brand Noise has launched a new smartwatch in India. Expanding its calling smartwatch portfolio, Noise has added Noisefit Twist to the collection. The smartwatch not only comes with bluetooth calling feature, it has over a hundred sports modes along, hundred plus watch faces and a menstrual health tracking tool. Noise emerged as the number one smart wearable brand in India in 2022. The company led the indian wearable market by a remarkable 25 per cent share.

Talking about the Noisefit Twist, Amit Khatri, Co-Founder Noise said, "Our endeavor with each launch is to enable consumers with feature-rich and innovative products that also caters to their evolving needs. The NoiseFit Twist does exactly that with its ergonomic design featuring a unique round dial, advanced calling experience and strain-free display, making it an ideal lifestyle companion and a perfect choice for new-age hustlers."

Noisefit Twist: Price and availability



The Noisefit Twist has been launched at a price of Rs1999. The smartwatch comes in various colours including Black, Wine, Silver, Midnight Blue, Gold and Pink. The Noisefit Twist can be purchased from Amazon and the official website of Noise.

Noisefit Twist: Specifications

Noisefit Twist features a 1.38 inch TFT round display with a resolution of 240*240 pixels and a pixel density of 246 PPI, for an immersive viewing experience. The display also comes equipped with 550 nits of brightness for a strain-free use, adding to its overall contemporary appeal. Additionally, users can now enjoy stable, lag-free calls with lower battery consumption supported by in-built speakers and microphone. It also allows calling from the dial-pad and access to recent calls log, making it ideal for new-age hustlers who are always on the go.

NoiseFit Twist comes with IP68 water and dust resistance. It has the inbuilt Noise Health Suite, which equips the device to track all vitals like SPO2 levels, heart rate, sleeping and breathing patterns, and activity levels. It also comes with female cycle tracking along with 100 sports modes and 100+ watch faces for overall health monitoring and customized style. The smartwatch gives access to recent call logs and can also store up to 10 contacts through Noise Buzz, making interaction with the device extremely interactive and hassle free.