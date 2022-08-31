Nokia 2660 Flip with a huge display, sleek design launched in India: Price, specifications 



Nokia has expanded its feature phone line-up with the new Nokia 2660 Flip. The Nokia 2660 Flip is a feature phone which comes with a huge display, bigger number pads and a sleek design. The feature phone also comes with hearing aid compatibility which makes it a capable device for elderly users. To make the device more useful, Nokia has also installed an emergency button which can be used in the case of an emergency. Apart from the Flip phone, Nokia also made the Nokia 8210 4G, another feature phone with a large display, official in the Indian market.



Talking about the new launch, Manmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President, HMD Global-India & MENA said; "HMD strives to give customers what they want and need the most. The latest portfolio additions reaffirm HMD Global's commitment to ensuring everyone has access to innovation. Our flip phones have always been incredibly popular with seniors, but more recently, we are seeing younger audiences adopt the feature phone trend thanks to their simple-to-use functionality, signature durability and extended battery life and, of course, stylish design #ClassicsCalling . The Nokia 2660 Flip is a reliable companion for all ages. These new launches will help us strengthen our Number 1 position in value in the feature phone category."



Nokia 2660 Flip: Price and availability



The Nokia 2660 Flip has been launched at Rs 4699 across all retail outlets, as well as the official website of Nokia and e-commerce site. The feature phone is offered in black, blue and red color options.The Nokia 8210 4G, on the other hand, has been launched at Rs 3999. The phone is available across all retail outlets, the official website of Nokia as well as the e-commerce sites.



Nokia 2660 Flip: Specifications



The Nokia 2660 Flip is a feature phone which is aimed at senior citizens. With its huge display and large keypads, the phone will help elderly people to use the phone efficiently. The phone features a 2.8-inch display. The Nokia 2660 Flip also features big, tactile buttons that make navigating seamless and texting error-free. The phone also provides loud and crystal-clear sound settings, which makes it easier to hear if someone is calling or texting.



The phone houses a powerful 1450 mAh battery which the company claims has hours of battery and talktime. There is a dedicated emergency button which enables quick contact with your loved ones in case of an emergency.