Nokia 2780 Flip feature phone with Type-C port, Wi-Fi launched: Price, specifications

While Samsung and Huawei are launching their touch-enabled high-end folding smartphones with a clamshell design, Nokia brand licensee HMD Global has launched a new feature phone with a flip mechanism. The phone is aimed at entry-level users, though it may evoke nostalgia among fans of the old-school flip phones with T9 keypads like Moto RAZR V3i and Nokia 7020. The new Nokia phone, dubbed Nokia 2780 Flip, comes in multi-colours and supports FM radio and Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n. Like most Nokia feature phones these days, it supports 4G VoLTE, but there's no 5G connectivity yet.

Nokia 2780 Flip price

The Nokia 2780 Flip has been launched in the US, and its global availability details remain unclear. It comes with a price tag of $89.99, which roughly translates to Rs 7,400 and customers can choose between Blue and Red colours. The US-specific Nokia website shows November 7 as the estimated shipping date.

Its India-specific availability details remain unclear, though users can still buy a trendy flip phone for their parents or children. In India, Nokia sells the Nokia 2660 Flip, which costs Rs 4,699. It comes in Black, Blue, and Red colours.

Nokia 2780 specifications

The clamshell design of the Nokia 2780 Flip allows the phone to include two screens, though there's only one camera onboard. The cover comes with a 1.77 TFT display, and inside, there's a 2.7-inch TFT display. On the back, the 2780 Flip has a 5-megapixel camera with fixed focus and LED flash. The phone draws power from Qualcomm's 214 chipset with a peak downlink speed of 150Mbps.

The Nokia 2780 Flip is a lot similar to the Nokia 2760 Flip, though the former supports FM radio. The phone also gets MP3 support and Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n. In terms of storage, there's 4GB of RAM and 512MB of internal storage with support for a single SIM.

Another great addition to the phone is a Type-C port for charging that removes the hassle of carrying a separate micro-USB cable. The phone runs on KaiOS, which supports WhatsApp.