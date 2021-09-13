Nokia C01 Plus at Rs 5,399 goes on sale, hopes to give Indian users smartphone experience at low price

Nokia Mobile has launched an ultra-affordable smartphone in India ahead of the festive season. The Nokia C01 Plus will let you enjoy the stock Android experience at one of the lowest prices for smartphones. HMD Global launched the Nokia C01 Plus back in June on the global market, so the Indian launch seems a bit delayed. But HMD says it has a foolproof plan for the Indian market, especially when Diwali is around the corner.

"We have been witnessing a surge in demand for low-budget, entry-level smartphones and that's one key reason for us to introduce the Nokia C01 Plus in India. With this new device, we are further strengthening our play and positioning of the Nokia C-series portfolio in the market that enables greater affordability, availability and accessibility of smartphones for consumers," said Sanmeet Kochhar, vice president at HMD Global, in a prepared statement.

Nokia C01 Plus price in India

The Nokia C01 Plus costs Rs 5,999 for the lonesome variant, but there is a JioExclusive Offer that will let you buy the phone for Rs 5,399. This price represents a 10 per cent discount and it will be available only at Reliance stores and through the MyJio app. The Nokia C01 Plus comes in Blue and Purple colour variants.

Jio subscribers buying this phone will be eligible for benefits worth Rs 4,000 in the form of vouchers from Myntra, PharmEasy, Oyo, and MakeMyTrip.

Nokia C01 Plus specifications

Nokia C01 Plus is an entry-level smartphone that runs Android 11 but only its Go edition. What this means is that the software is optimised for low RAM and comes preloaded with lightweight apps, such as YouTube Go, Gmail Go, and Google Go. Android Go software also means the Nokia C01 Plus will be eligible for software upgrade, which is not very common for low-end phones.

The Nokia C01 Plus comes with a 5.45-inch HD+ screen with thick bezels on the top and the bottom. The chin on top has a 2-megapixel front-facing camera, while on the back, you have a 5-megapixel camera with HDR capabilities. Both cameras have dedicated LED flash. Powering the Nokia C01 Plus is an octa-core 1.6GHz Unisoc SC9863A processor, paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. You can expand the storage using a microSD card. The Nokia C01 Plus comes with a 3000mAh battery that the company says will last up to a day.