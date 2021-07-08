Nokia C01 Plus may be the next entry-level HMD phone to launch in India

Nokia G20 will become available to buy in India from July 14, but it will soon be joined by an entry-level phone that HMD is planning to launch next. A Nokia phone has received certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), and is likely headed for a launch soon. Although not explicitly mentioned in the listing, HMD could be planning to bring the Nokia C01 Plus, which debuted globally about a month back.

According to the BIS listing, HMD is getting the Nokia TA-1396 phone manufactured by Wingtech Mobile Communications, which is a facility in Andhra Pradesh. This phone has already picked up certificates from Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance besides some variants of the Nokia C01 Plus. It has Wi-Fi 2.4GHz, which kind of hints at a low-budget phone. The model that the BIS website has in its database does not match with an existing phone, but, according to LoveNokia, this model belongs to the Nokia C01 Plus, and it will be available with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage.

The original Nokia C01 Plus comes with Android 11 (Go edition) despite having 2GB of RAM, which is why it is likely this may be HMD's Android Go phone for India. The rest of the specifications of the Nokia C01 Plus for India could be 5.45-inch HD+ display, an octa-core Unisoc processor, a removable 3000mAh battery, a 5-megapixel camera on the back and the front with LED flash, and support for a microSD card. HMD also promises at least two years of quarterly security patches for the Nokia C01 Plus and this variant is expected to come with that promise.

Nokia C01 Plus is available in Vietnam for VND 1,890,000, which translates to roughly Rs 6,130. This means that HMD is looking to introduce an entry-level phone in India and that this Nokia C01 Plus may cost around Rs 6,000 in India, if not less. This is going to be the price of the base variant of the Nokia C01 Plus, and higher storage versions are likely.

Meanwhile, HMD is gearing up for the first sale of the Nokia G20. The company launched the phone earlier this week after Amazon accidentally revealed the price and pre-booking date for the phone in place of just teasing it. The Nokia G20 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a MediaTek Helio G35 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM, 64GB and 128GB storage options, a 48-megapixel triple-camera system on the back, an 8-megapixel camera on the front, and a 5050mAh battery inside with 10W charging. The Nokia G20 costs Rs 12,999.