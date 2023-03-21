Nokia C12 Pro goes official, launched in India with price starting at Rs 6999

After announcing the Nokia C12 entry-level smartphone, HMD Global has unveiled a new budget phone dubbed – the Nokia C12 Pro. The Nokia C12 Pro comes packed with an octa-core processor, 2GB virtual RAM support, a clean operating system, night and portrait camera modes for both front and back, and much more. Offering so many useful features at such an affordable price point is commendable.

The Nokia C12 Pro starts at a price of Rs 6,999 for the base model that consists of 2GB RAM + 2GB Virtual RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The second model comes with 5GB RAM (inclusive of 3GB RAM + 2GB Virtual RAM) and 64GB of internal storage at a price of Rs 7999.

The budget smartphone comes in three colour options including -- Light Mint, Charcoal, and Dark Cyan. As for availability, the new Nokia smartphone can be purchased from retail stores, e-commerce websites, and Nokia.com.

Coming to the specifications, the Nokia C12 Pro comes packed with a 6.3-inch HD+ display. It includes an 8-megapixel rear camera system, while on the front the phone includes a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. Despite being such an affordable phone, the Nokia C12 Pro includes camera models like – night and portrait.

The Nokia C12 Plus runs on Android 12 (Go edition) software. The phone is available in India in two variants – 2GB RAM + 64GB storage and 3GB RAM + 64GB storage (each of it with 2GB virtual RAM support). The additional RAM support adds to the overall performance and also makes switching between multiple apps smoother.

HMD Global also reveals that the new Nokia C12 Pro is designed keeping in mind the security of consumers. The company revealed that the phone offers at least two years of regular security patches. The company also promises to offer the Nokia C12 Pro with 12 months Replacement Guarantee.

Nokia is launching one phone after another in India. Just a few weeks ago, the company unveiled the Nokia C12, which starts at a price of Rs 5,999 (for a limited period). The phone comes packed with a 6.3-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch that incorporates the selfie camera. The Nokia C12 includes an 8-megapixel front camera and a 5-megapixel rear camera system and includes modes like night and portrait. Some of the other specifications of the Nokia C12 include -- Android 12 (Go edition), an octa-core processor, 2GB of additional virtual RAM, and more.

The Nokia C12 is available exclusively on Amazon India. The phone comes with 2GB RAM and 64GB storage, and there's also 2GB of additional memory extension and support for up to 256GB of additional memory.