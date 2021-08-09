Nokia C20 Plus launched in India, comes with replacement guarantee for one year

Nokia C20 Plus is the latest smartphone by HMD to arrive in India. The brand-new C20 Plus is an upgrade over the C20 that debuted in April, but the company did not bring it to India for some reason. The Nokia C20 Plus is the company's new entry-level champion and it brings what HMD does the best: clean Android software with regular updates. HMD also gives a one-year replacement guarantee on the Nokia C20 Plus, which means you will get a new phone in case your existing one suffers an irreparable issue.

HMD's latest push into India's smartphone portfolio not just includes the Nokia C20 Plus. The company announced it will also bring the Nokia C01 Plus and the Nokia C30 to India around the festive season in India to bolster the C-series. While the C-series will be good for people low on budget, the Nokia XR20 is also coming to India soon. Although HMD did not share a timeframe for the launch, the Nokia XR20 will be the company's first 5G phone in India.

Nokia C20 Plus price

The Nokia C20 Plus costs Rs 8,999 for the 2GB RAM and 32GB storage version and Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage version. But you can get it for 10 per cent less if you enrol yourself in the JioExclusive Program, under which you will have to register the phone with an existing or a new Jio SIM card. Customers can either go to a Reliance Jio store or a Nokia store to get this offer activated, or they can do it by themselves but within 15 days of activating the Nokia C20 Plus unit.

With the Jio offer, the first variant will cost Rs 8,099 and the second one's price will be Rs 8,999. There are other benefits worth Rs 4,000 under the JioExclusive Program. HMD said that the devices are not hard-locked with a carrier, so you can anytime replace your Jio SIM card with any other after activating the offer.

Nokia C20 Plus specifications

The Nokia C20 Plus comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a notch on the top and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The phone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc SC9863a processor paired with up to 3GB of RAM. In addition to the 32GB onboard memory, users can add a microSD card to expand the storage. The phone runs Android 11 (Go edition), which means you will be able to use lightweight versions of Android apps from Google, such as Gmail Go, YouTube Go, and Maps Go.

On the back, you have an 8-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel secondary camera, along with different features. For selfies and video calls, there is a 5-megapixel front camera inside the notch. The phone supports FM radio, 4G VoLTE on two SIM card slots, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Inside the Nokia C20 Plus is a 4950mAh battery that is rated to deliver two days of runtime on a single charge.