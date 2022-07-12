Nokia C21 Plus launched in India, price starts at Rs 10,299

Nokia has launched a new phone in India. The Nokia C21 is the company's latest entry into the entry-level segment. Along with the C21 Plus, Nokia has also launched the Nokia T10 Android tablet globally. The tablet has also been launched in the budget category. The smartphone comes with a robust build quality and a long battery life.

Talking about the new launch, Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President, HMD Global, "Expanding our C-Series portfolio which is known to provide quality smartphones to our consumers, we are introducing Nokia C21 Plus. HMD Global is dynamically recognizing consumer wants and needs while filling gaps in the smartphone market. "

"Our consumers consistently seek a marquee combination of features like battery life, storage capacity, design, durability and good camera quality. Nokia C21 Plus brings together these features and offers them as a bundle of experiential advantages at a cost-friendly budget. The new edition is tailored to our customer's needs and has been built to last, giving more to our fans to rejoice," he added.

Nokia C21 Plus: Price in India

Nokia C21 Plus has been launched at Rs 10, 299 for the 3GB+32GB storage variant, whereas the 4GB+ 64GB variant is priced at Rs 11,299. Nokia is giving free wire buds along with the C21 Plus but the company has not announced when the smartphone will be available for purchase. The smartphone will be available across retail channels and Ecommerce sites very soon.

Nokia C21 Plus: Specifications

Nokia C21 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. True to its price, the smartphone features a waterdrop notch display. The smartphone draws its power from the Unisoc SC9863A processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Nokia C21 Plus runs on Android 11 Go edition.

In the camera department, the smartphone features a dual-camera setup on the rear which includes a 13-megapixel primary camera accompanied by a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is a 5-megapixel camera on the front.

Nokia T10 Android tablet

Nokia T10 Android tablet has been launched globally. Nokia is yet to unveil it in the Indian market. The tablet is priced at £129 (roughly Rs. 12,158) for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The LTE variant is priced at £149 (roughly Rs. 14,044). The tablet will be available in the UK starting next month.

Nokia T10 features an 8-inch HD display with a refresh rate of 60hz. The tablet runs on Android 12 out of the box and is said to get three years of security support.

