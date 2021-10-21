Nokia C30 launched: Key specifications, sale date and India price

Nokia just introduced its latest C series phone in the country. The smartphone called Nokia C30 starts at Rs 10,999. Consumers can avail an additional 10 per cent discount upto Rs 1000 as part of the Jio Exclusive offer.

The Nokia C30 features a big 6.82-inch display. It is powered by Unisoc SC9863A SoC and paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB of on-board storage. The Nokia C30 gets a 13-megapixel dual rear camera setup and a 5-megapixel shooter for selfies. Nokia has used a massive 6000mAh battery on this device. Let's quickly dive in deeper to find the complete details of the Nokia C30.

Nokia C30 India Price

The base variant of Nokia C30 with 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage is priced at Rs 10,999. While the top-end model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage comes in at Rs 11,999. The smartphone is up for sale through offline retail stores, e-commerce platforms and Nokia.com.

With the Jio Exclusive offer users can get a discount of 10 per cent up to Rs 1000. This offer is applicable on purchase through the MyJio app and Jio stores. Incase of self enrollment within 15 days of activating, the benefit will be transferred to the user's bank account via UPI.

Nokia C30: key specifications

Dimensions and Weight: The Nokia C30 measures 177.7 x 79.1 x 9.9 mm and weighs 237 grams.

Processor: The Nokia C30 is powered by an entry level octa-core Unisoc SC9863A SoC. It has four cortex A-55 cores clocked at 1.6GHz and another four cortex A55 cores running at 1.2GHz.

Display: The smartphone has one of the biggest displays in the segment. It gets a 6.82-inch IPS LCD panel with a resolution of 720x1600 pixels.

RAM: The Nokia C30 comes in 3GB and 4GB RAM models.

Storage: The smartphone is offered with 32GB and 64GB of storage. It can be further expanded to 256GB via microSD.

Rear camera: The Nokia C30 sports a dual rear camera setup consisting of 13-megapixel main camera and 2-megapixel depth camera.

Front camera: The smartphone is equipped with a 5-megapixel selfie shooter.

Battery: Nokia C30 is powered by a 6000mAh battery with 10W charging.

Software: The Nokia C30 runs Android 11 Go Edition.

Connectivity: The device comes with Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, WiFi, 3.5mm headphone jack and Micro-USB 2.0.