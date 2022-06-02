Nokia CEO feels smartphones will become extinct by 2030

Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark has said that the smartphones may not stay relevant in 2030. Lundmark, during the World Economic Forum, said that 6G would arrive by the end of 2030 but it could make smartphones obsolete. He said that users will not be able to access 6G networks through smartphones but "some"of it would be built directly onto our bodies, as per Lundmark.

"By then, the smartphone as we know it today will not be the most common interface. Many of these things will be built directly into our bodies," Lundmark said during the event. Although he did not specify what kind of devices would replace smartphones in our lives, he said that stuff like smart glasses and the devices that are worn on the face will be preferred more.

What Lundmark is saying may not make sense to us right now because we cannot practically imagine leading a life without smartphones, but companies like Elon Musk-led Nuralink are working on devices that can be implanted into the brain. Such devices can be used for communication with machines and other people.

So, Lundmark's prediction that smartphones would become obsolete by the time the 6G networks arrive could also come true. In 2021, Nueralink even shared a video where a macaque was seen playing Ping Pong with mind. The idea behind Neuralink's video was to show that using its technology, people with neurological conditions will be able to control phones or computers remotely.

"Our mission is to build a safe and effective clinical BMI (Brain Machine Interface) system that is wireless and fully implantable.Our first goal is to give people with paralysis their digital freedom back, to communicate more easily via text, follow their curiosity on the web, to express their creativity through photography and art, and, yes, to play video games," the researchers in Nueralink said in a blog post.



6G is still a distant dream as the world is coming to grips with 5G. Countries like India are still testing 5G networks.