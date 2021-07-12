Nokia files multiple patent infringement cases against Oppo in Europe, Asia

Nokia has reportedly filed multiple lawsuits against Chinese technology major Oppo. The lawsuits allege that the company continues to use Nokia's patented technologies for its products without a valid license agreement.

The patent infringement cases by Nokia against Oppo have been filed in several parts of Europe and Asia, including India, UK, France and Germany. The lawsuits allege that the infringement involves some of Nokia's standard-essential patents (SEPs) and non-SEPs, like the user interface and security features.

The confirmation of the new lawsuits comes from a new report by IAM. The publication confirmed recently that Nokia is suing Oppo over patent infringement, following the end of a license agreement between the two companies that was signed back in November 2018.

The agreement allowed Oppo to make use of Nokia's patented technologies. It reportedly ended in June this year, with a renewal due post that. For some reason, Oppo did not renew this agreement and continued to use the patented technologies on its products without it.

Nokia now reportedly claims that Oppo's continued practice violates its rights by using its patented technologies for profits. It thus pursues legal action against Oppo in most of its international markets. It likely seeks an agreement like the earlier one that required Oppo to pay around EUR 3 (~Rs 270) per phone to Nokia for all the devices that used Nokia's patented technology.

Not all details of the legal action have been made public as of now. However, both the companies have responded to the claims. In an interaction with NokiaMob, Nokia claimed that it was Oppo who rejected Nokia's "fair and reasonable" offers to renew the licensing agreement and that it seeks litigation as a last resort.

Meanwhile, Oppo describes the lawsuits by Nokia as shocking and blames it for "dishonouring" the patent licensing under fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory (FRAND) terms. It further describes litigation as an unreasonable consultation in the matter.

This is not the first time that Nokia has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against another firm. The Finnish tech major has licensed its patents to several firms over the years and occasionally has been in a legal tussle to ensure them. The most recent ones were with Lenovo and Daimler, both of which have now been settled with confidential agreements between the parties.