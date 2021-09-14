Nokia G10 with triple camera, 5050mAh battery launched in India at Rs 12,149

Nokia G10 has been launched as HMD Global's new smartphone in India. The device comes as the latest addition to the Nokia G series after the launch of the Nokia G20 smartphone back in July. Highlights on the Nokia G10 include a massive battery as well as a triple-lens camera setup at the back.

Featuring a classic look with Nokia branding both at the back and the front, the Nokia G10 comes as a mid-segment offering by the company. The smartphone is already on sale on the official online Nokia store. Here is a look at what it offers.

Nokia G10 price and availability

Nokia G10 has been priced at Rs 12,149 and is already up for sale. It is available in two colours - Night and Dusk. There is only one memory variant for the smartphone that promises 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Nokia Mobile has partnered with Jio to offer discounts on the device to buyers. The discounts offset the original cost of the smartphone by Rs 999, effectively costing only Rs 11,150 to customers who avail the benefit. Jio subscribers getting a recharge of Rs 249 and above would also be eligible for benefits worth Rs 4,000 across Myntra, PharmEasy, Oyo & MakeMyTrip.

Nokia G10 specifications

As for the specifications, the Nokia G10 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop selfie shooter. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 SoC and runs Android 11. HMD Global will also be providing two years of software upgrades and three years of security updates on the device.

Optics on the Nokia G10 include a triple-lens camera setup at the back with a 13-megapixel primary lens. There is also a 2-megapixel Macro lens as well as a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a flash LED on the camera. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

Connectivity options on the device include Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 802.11, a 3.5 mm headphone jack and dual SIM support. The Nokia G10 also offers expandable storage of up to 512GB through an external microSD.

There is a 5050 mA battery powering up the smartphone, that also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. There is even a dedicated button for Google assistant. Nokia G10 measures 164.9 mm x 76 mm x 9.2 mm and weighs 197 grams.