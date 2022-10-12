Nokia G11 Plus with 3-day battery life, T10 tablet with LTE support launched in India

HMD brand licensee Nokia has launched a Nokia G11 Plus smartphone and an LTE variant of the Nokia T10 tablet in India. Both devices feature modest specifications and are designed for budget-oriented customers. The Nokia G11 Plus comes with a fairly big 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is touted to deliver a three-day battery backup. The Nokia T10 tablet, on the other hand, debuted in the country very recently. However, the company has now launched its LTE variant in India.

Nokia G11 Plus, Nokia T10 (LTE) price in India

The Nokia G11 Plus quietly went on sale in India on October 7 and is available in Lake Blue and Charcoal Grey options. Its price in India starts at Rs 12,499 for the sole 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option. Customers can buy the smartphone via the official Nokia India website and partner e-commerce platforms.

The Nokia T10 Wi-Fi was launched late last month for a starting price of Rs 11,799. Its LTE variant starts at Rs 12,799 at 3GB + 32GB storage variant. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option of the LTE model costs Rs 13,999. Its sale in India will begin on October 15.

Nokia G11 Plus specifications

Starting with the Nokia G11 Plus, the smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch display with HD+ (720x1600 pixels) resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen has thick bezels on all sides with an outdated water-drop notch at the top, which some customers may not prefer.

Under the hood, it is powered by a Unisoc T606 octa-core chipset paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The Nokia G11 Plus runs on Android 12 out of the box, and the company is promising two years of Android OS updates. This puts the Nokia G11 Plus in a distinct position as many smartphones in this range only get one year of software update.

In the camera department, there is a 50-megapixel primary camera with AF and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there's an 8-megapixel snapper for selfies. In terms of connectivity, it gets Bluetooth 5, dual-SIM support, dual-band Wi-Fi, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Nokia licensee HMD Global says the phone supports 10W charging. It is said to deliver a three-day battery life.

Nokia T10 specifications

Except for the addition of the LTE option, the specifications of the Nokia T10 remain unchanged. To quickly recall, it comes with a compact 8-inch display and Unisoc T606 SoC. On the back, there's an 8-megapixel primary and, for selfies, users can use the 2-megapixel sensor. Other key features include stereo speakers, biometric face unlock, IPX2 rating, and Google kids space and entertainment space. Lastly, there's a 5,250mAh battery with 10W charging support.