Nokia G11 Plus with three-day battery life promise launched

The Nokia G11 Plus has launched globally, and the smartphone is designed for budget-focused customers. The phone promises two years of Android updates, and it is also said to offer three days of battery backup. Users will also get three years of security updates. It features a 90Hz refresh rate for a smoother scrolling experience.

Nokia G11 Plus price in India

The Nokia international website has listed the smartphone, but its pricing and India-specific availability details remain unclear. The phone has two colour options -Charcoal Grey and Lake Blue colours, though users get only one 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

The phone will likely be costlier than the Nokia G11, which launched in February at AED 499, which is roughly Rs 10,700.

Nokia G11 Plus specifications

In terms of specifications, the Nokia G11 Plus comes with a fairly big 6.51-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The Nokia listing for the Nokia G11 Plus does not highlight the processor details. As mentioned, the phone comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, though expandable up to 512GB with a microSD card slot.

The Nokia G11 Plus comes with a dual rear camera system comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The camera module also includes an LED flash. For selfies and video chats, the Nokia G11 Plus carries an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Nokia G11 Plus includes standard connectivity options that most budget Android smartphones include these days. We get 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Lastly, the Nokia G11 Plus measures 8.55mm in thickness and weighs 192 grams.