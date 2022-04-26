Nokia G21 launched in India with 90Hz display, 50MP triple-camera setup

Nokia G21 has been officially launched in India. The budget smartphone from the house of HMD Global comes as a successor to the Nokia G20, which was launched last year in India. Nokia has also announced a new variant of the Nokia C01 Plus with 32GB of internal storage.

Nokia G21 specifications and price in India

Nokia G21 features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The phone has a waterdrop display at the top and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The G21 also features support for a 90Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the budget smartphone has a Unisoc T606 SoC. It comes with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device packs a 5050 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. However, users will get a 10W charging brick with the retail unit.

The Nokia G21 features a triple-camera setup on the back. It has a 50MP main camera sensor along with two 2MP sensors for depth and macro photography. For selfies, there is an 8MP front camera sensor.

Software-wise, the phone runs Android 11 out of the box. Nokia is promising to offer two years of software support along with three years of security support.

The Nokia G21 comes in two storage options. The base 4GB + 64GB storage option is priced at Rs 12,999. There is also a 6GB + 128GB storage option, which is priced at Rs 14,999. The phone arrives in two colours Nordic Blue and Dusk. It can be purchased via Nokia.com, e-commerce websites and retail stores. As part of launch offers, customers who buy the Nokia G21 from the official website will get a pair of Nokia BH-405 TWS for free.

Nokia C01 Plus has also got a new 2GB + 32GB storage option. It is priced at Rs 6.799. The entry-level smartphone can be bought for Rs 6,199 via a Jio-exclusive offer on the MyJio app or via Reliance stores.

The phone comes with a 5.45-inch IPS LCD with an HD+ resolution. It has a Unisoc SC9863A and a 3000mAh battery. The phone boots Android 11 out of the box. It comes with a 5MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera as well.