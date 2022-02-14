Nokia G21 launched: Key specs, price, features and everything else you need to know

Nokia G21 has been unveiled as the successor to the Nokia G20 that marked its debut in June last year. Launched alongside a new set of Nokia Wired Headphones, the latest phone by HMD attempts at a refreshed design in the series. The most notable change here is the use of a rectangular camera module that replaces the iconic circular one seen in the previous iterations. There are, of course, other changes and upgrades that define the Nokia G21.

The rear panel, for instance, now appears to be textured in a wave-like pattern from the top and is meant to offer a better grip. Some differences can also be seen in the screen, camera as well as the battery of the phone. Here is a detailed look at all these, and how they shape up the Nokia G21 as the latest phone from the house of HMD.

Nokia G21: Key specs and features

Dimensions and weight: The Nokia G21 measures 164.6 x 75.9 x 8.5 mm and weighs 190 grams.

Display: The device sports a 6.5-inch LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. Nokia has used a 90Hz high refresh rate panel on Nokia G21, a step-up from its predecessor. Another interesting thing is that it can stream Netflix in HD.

Processor: The Nokia G21 is powered by an Unisoc T606 chipset. It is an octa-core chipset based on a 12 nm manufacturing process and with Mali G57 MP1 GPU.

RAM: The phone is offered in 4GB and 6GB RAM models.

Storage: The Nokia G21 comes in a single 128GB storage configuration. However, users can expand it via a micro-SD.

Rear camera: The Nokia G21 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel macro macro sensor. While the company has used a higher resolution main camera on this new model, the 5-megapixel ultrawide lens is gone now. To recall, Nokia G20 features a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera.

Front camera: There's an 8-megapixel camera for selfies on the front.

Battery: The Nokia G21 is powered by a 5050mAh battery with 18W charging support. But the company only bundles a 10W charger inside.

Software: The phone runs Android 11 out of the box. It will receive two years of Android updates and three years of security patches.

Connectivity and security: It has connectivity options like 4G, Bluetooth, GPS, WiFi, USB-Type C and a 3.5mm audio jack. There's an in-display fingerprint scanner for authentication on this device.

Colours: The Nokia G21 comes in Dusk and Nordic Blue colour options.

Nokia G21: Price

The Nokia G21 is made available at a starting price of EUR 170 (roughly Rs 14,500). At the moment, there's no information about its India launch, though we will keep you posted as and when there is any update around the same.