Nokia G21 may be HMD's next affordable phone likely to launch in India next month

Nokia may be preparing to launch yet another affordable phone. HMD is reportedly working on the successor to the Nokia G20 that was launched in India last year, and it will be called the Nokia G21. You will not likely have to wait for long for Nokia's new phone as the report suggests HMD may be planning to launch the Nokia G21 in India in February. And if you are wondering what the specifications of the Nokia G21 is going to look like, the report has some tidbits about them, too.

91Mobiles has reported that the Nokia G21 may arrive in India sometime in February, but the date is not clear right now. HMD usually begins teasing the launch a few days ahead of its schedule, so we might start hearing from the brand next month. Nokia's latest phone in India is the Nokia XR20, which arrived last year. The Nokia G20, on the other hand, was launched in July last year for a starting price of Rs 12,999.

Nokia G21 specifications

According to the report, the Nokia G21 will be an affordable phone and that means modest specifications. The Nokia G21 may come with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720x1600 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. Powering the Nokia G21 may be an octa-core processor but its type is not clear right now. The report speculates a Unisoc processor will power the Nokia G21. For reference, the Nokia G20 uses a MediaTek Helio G35 processor. The phone may come with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, along with support for a microSD card.

The Nokia G21 is reported to come with a triple camera system on the back and it will include a 50-megapixel sensor, a 2-megapixel second sensor, and a 2-megapixel third sensor. I am not sure about the purpose of the two auxiliary sensors but they are likely to offer ultra-wide and portrait effects. For selfies, the Nokia G21 may come with a 13-megapixel sensor. Since Nokia follows the water-drop design for its G-series, the G21 is also likely to have the same design. The Nokia G21 may also bring a 5050mAh battery inside with some kind of fast charging technology. It may come in Black and Dusk colours, according to the report.