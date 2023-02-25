Nokia G22, C32 and C22 launched with up to three days of battery life, details here

Nokia is supposedly on a launching spree. After unveiling the flagship Nokia X30 5G this month, HMD Global has now launched three budget and mid-range phones. The smartphones are said to offer a humongous battery life of three days. Nokia claims that the smartphones come with improved imaging and durability in the C-series. Other than that, Nokia has also unveiled its first ever smartphone Nokia G22 to come with repairability at its core, including a global collaboration with iFixit.

Talking about the Nokia phones, Adam Ferguson, Head of Product Marketing, HMD Global: "People value long lasting, quality devices and they shouldn't have to compromise on price to get it. The new Nokia G22 is purposefully built with a repairable design so you can keep it even longer, and with advanced imaging on Nokia C32 and improved durability on Nokia C22, we are bringing even more value to the C-series."

Nokia G22 – a smartphone you can repair yourself

Nokia claims that the G22 is the first Nokia smartphone, which has been purposefully designed with "repairability at its core". To facilitate repairing, Nokia has collaborated with iFixit, a global repair community. Nokia says you can easily access repair guides and affordable parts to replace a damaged display, bent charging port or flat battery on Nokia G22.

The new G-series features a 100 per cent recycled plastic back, OZO Playback that delivers enhanced bass and clearer sound, plus 2 years of AndroidTM OS upgrades, three years of monthly security updates and extended three-year warranty at no extra cost.

Nokia C22 —the most durable in the lot

Nokia claims that the C22 comes with the strongest build quality.For protection, the phone is IP52 rated, which is prepared to take on unexpected moments of daily life. The phone also features toughened 2.5D display glass, and rigid metal chassis housed within a strong polycarbonate unibody design. The phone comes with an improved 13MP camera Announcing first steps in journey to bring manufacturing to Europe.

Nokia C32— Its camera focused phone

Nokia C32 features a 50-megapixel primary camera. It comes with a toughened glass finish and elegant, straight sidewalls that give the C-series a premium feel. The phone arrives with Android 13 right out of the box, Nokia C32 delivers the most personalised software to date for a modern smartphone experience.

Nokia G22, C22 and C32: Price

The Nokia G22 has been launched in two colour options, Meteor Grey and Lagoon Blue, with two memory and storage options: 4/64GB and 4/128GB. The global average recommended retail price (RRP) for this device is 179 Euros, which is approximately 15,307.21 Indian Rupees.

If you need to replace parts or repair your Nokia G22, you can purchase an at-home Fit Kit for 5 Euros (approximately 428.91 Indian Rupees) from iFixit.com. Replacement parts are also available from iFixit.com at a global average price of 49.95 Euros (approximately 4,284.95 Indian Rupees) for the screen, 24.95 Euros (approximately 2,141.98 Indian Rupees) for the battery, and 19.95 Euros (approximately 1,714.63 Indian Rupees) for the charging port.

The Nokia C32 is available in three colors: Charcoal, Autumn Green, and Beach Pink, with two memory and storage options: 3/64GB and 4/128GB. The global average RRP for this device is 139 Euros, which is approximately 11,931.95 Indian Rupees. You should check with your local seller to confirm availability.

The Nokia C22 is available in two colors: Midnight Black and Sand, with two memory and storage options: 2/64GB and 3/64 GB. The global average RRP for this device is 129 Euros, which is approximately 11,065.60 Indian Rupees. You should check with your local seller to confirm availability.

To charge your devices, you can pair them with the new Nokia 65W Dual Port Wall Charger, which is compatible with any USB-C cable. It provides faster charging and has a case made from 70 per cent recycled materials. You can purchase it from Nokia.com for 49.99 Euros, which is approximately 4,292.38 Indian Rupees.