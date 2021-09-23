Nokia G50 arrives with big display and three rear cameras, here are its price, full specifications

HMD dropped a surprise with the launch of the Nokia G50 smartphone. That is because HMD recently announced it is holding an event on October 6, so naturally, the speculation was that the Nokia G50 and Nokia T20 -- both of which have been in rumours for quite some time -- will see the light of day the same day. HMD's Nokia G50 brings 5G to the G-series, thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chipset that also powers the Nokia X-series phones.

The Nokia G50 is a phone with modest specifications, which means you should not expect the fastest performance or the fastest gaming on this phone. But it is good enough for everyday tasks, such as scrolling through Instagram Reels or watching YouTube videos. The phone also brings two years of regular Android version upgrades, which means you will not be forced to upgrade to a new phone very soon because you will get new software for at least two more years.

Although the Nokia G50 has not arrived in India yet, HMD's new phone is worth looking at. And who knows HMD may bring it to India very soon? So, here is a rundown of the specifications of the Nokia G50, its price, and its features.

Nokia G50 specifications

Display: The Nokia G50 comes with a 6.82-inch HD+ LCD with a waterdrop-style notch on the top. The phone has bezels all around, with the bottom one showcasing the Nokia branding.

Processor: Powering the Nokia G50 is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor that also enables 5G connectivity on the phone.

RAM and storage: Nokia G50 has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, with an option to expand the storage by up to 512GB through a dedicated slot.

Rear cameras: Nokia G50 comes with a triple-camera system on the back. There is a 48-megapixel primary wide sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. An LED flash assists this camera system.

Front camera: Inside the notch is an 8-megapixel camera.

Battery: There is a 5000mAh battery inside the Nokia G50 and it supports 18W fast charging.

Operating system: The Nokia G50 runs Android 11 and is eligible for Android 12 and Android 13.

Nokia G50 features

The Nokia G50 comes with a promise of monthly Android security updates for three years. This means that users will not have to worry about the security of the Nokia G50 for at least three years. The Nokia G50 also has stock Android, which means users do not get bloatware or unwanted apps. The cameras of the Nokia G50 also come with AI features that will help users take better photos.

Nokia G50 price

The Nokia G50 costs GBP 199.99, which is roughly Rs 20,130. HMD has not announced anything about the India launch of the Nokia G50.