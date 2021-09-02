Nokia G50 launch soon: Specs, features, price in India and everything we know so far

Multiple leaks suggest that Nokia G50 is the next smartphone in the brand's launch pipeline. The smartphone has been spotted in multiple listings hinting towards an imminent launch. In addition to that, the Finnish smartphone maker accidentally leaked the upcoming Nokia G50 in an Instagram post. Thus, confirming the design and some other details about this device.

The smartphone appears to feature a circular camera module with triple rear cameras and an LED flash as far as the design is concerned. Whereas on the front, it gets a tear-drop notch display. It is said that Nokia G50 will sport a 6.82-inch LCD display and a Snapdragon 480 chipset. Furthermore, it will get a 48-megapixel primary shooter and 5G-support. While that was a brief introduction to the Nokia G50, we have more details to share with you, so let's get started.

Nokia G50: Specs and features

--Nokia's G series is expected to get a new smartphone soon in the form of the Nokia G50. Like the G10 and G20, the upcoming G50 is supposed to be an affordable offering but with 5G support. The smartphone has been spotted in multiple listings, including TENNA and Geekbench. As per TENNA, the Nokia G50 features a 6.82-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720x1640 pixels. It is powered by a Snapdragon 480 5G chipset and will be offered in multiple RAM and storage options.

--Moreover, Nokia G50 will sport a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary shooter. Whereas on the front, it will get an 8-megapixel shooter for selfies. The smartphone will measure 173.83×77.68×8.85(mm) and weigh 220 gms. A 4850mAh battery will power the Nokia G50.

--Moving forward, the Nokia G50 also appeared on Geekbench with the same Snapdragon 480 chipset and 4GB RAM. The device scored 509 in the single-core and 1560 in the multi-core tests.

The Nokia G50 could be offered with a TWS in some regions

--Not just the specs but also the design has been showcased in multiple leaks. Surprisingly, Nokia leaked the upcoming Nokia G50 on its France Instagram handle. While the post was taken down shortly, NokiaMob.net got hold of the details. The post showcased Nokia G50 in Blue and Midnight Sun colour options. Besides this, it confirmed that the smartphone would get a 48-megapixel primary shooter and 5G support.

--As far as the design is concerned, the Nokia G50 is likely to feature a polycarbonate rear panel with a circular camera module. Whereas on the front, it will feature a tear-drop notch display. Like the other G series devices, it will get a side-mounted fingerprint for authentication. And you can also expect a 3.5mm headphone jack.

--The smartphone will likely succeed over the Nokia G20, so let's take a quick look at its specs. Nokia G20 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600x720 pixels. Further, it is powered by an octa-core Mediatek Helio G35 SoC clocked at 2.3GHz. This is paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. While the Indian variant gets 64GB of storage, the US model comes with higher 128GB storage.

--In the camera department, the Nokia G20 sports quad rear cameras consisting of a 48-megapixel primary shooter, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth camera. While on the front, it features an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies.

--Connectivity options on the Nokia G20 include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C port for charging. The device runs Android 11 and is powered by a 5050mAh battery with support for 10W charging.

Nokia G50 launch date and possible India price

HMD Global is yet to confirm the launch date of the upcoming Nokia G50. However, we can expect it to arrive this month or early in October. As far as the pricing is concerned, the 4GB/64GB of the device in the UK could be priced at $300 (roughly Rs 22,000). On the other hand, the 4GB/128GB in Australia may be available for AUD 477 (roughly Rs 25,700).