Nokia G50 with Snapdragon 480 SoC and 48-megapixel cameras launched, check price and specifications

HMD has launched its new smartphone earlier than expected. The Nokia Mobile caretaker has announced the launch of the Nokia G50 smartphone days ahead of the event scheduled for October 6. This is the first 5G phone in the G-series that HMD introduced earlier this year with two phones - G20 and G10. It is very similar to the Nokia X-series because of the Snapdragon 480 chipset, which you can also find inside the Nokia X20, Nokia X10, and the Nokia XR20. The phone's design, however, is identical to that of other G-series phones.

The Nokia G50 has arrived in the UK and the US for now. There is no information on when HMD will launch this phone in other markets, especially in India where many Nokia phones are still not available. HMD now has a reasonable range of 5G phones but none of them is available in India at the moment. Also, since the Nokia G50 has arrived already, it will be interesting to see what HMD will launch at the October 6 event. There is still a tablet that HMD is speculated to unveil, in which case the event may just be for the Nokia T20 Android tablet. We will find out what HMD has in store on October 6.

Nokia G50 price

The Nokia G50 costs GBP 199.99 for the only variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. This translates to roughly Rs 20,100, which makes the phone a tad expensive because you can get a 5G phone in India for as low as Rs 15,000. Also, HMD has not yet said anything about the India launch of the Nokia G50 phone. The Nokia G50 comes in Midnight Sun and Ocean Blue colour options.

Nokia G50 specifications

The Nokia G50 is a mid-range phone that brings the classic HMD design for Nokia phones. There is a 6.82-inch HD+ display on the Nokia G50 with a peak brightness of 450 nits. It is strange that HMD is still packing HD+ displays onto its smartphones at this price when almost every other brand gives you a Full-HD+ display. The Nokia G50 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM. This means you cannot expect the fastest performance or the fastest gaming on this phone. There is a microSD card slot to expand the 64GB internal memory by up to 512GB.

HMD said that the Nokia G50 will come preloaded with Android 11 and two years of Android version upgrades. This is peculiarly standard for most Nokia phones. But it is good because customers will be able to use the phone for longer without needing to upgrade. There will also be three years of Android security updates.

On the back, the Nokia G50 has a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel depth-sensing camera. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera that resides inside the waterdrop-style notch on the display. The Nokia G50 supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC among other connectivity options. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery, which is removable, and it supports 18W fast charging using the USB-C port at the bottom, with the bundled charger. The Nokia G50 is 8.85mm thick and weighs 220 grams.