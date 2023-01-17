Nokia launches a new tablet in India with price under Rs 20000, here are the details

HMD Global is back with its first launch for 2023, but it is not a smartphone. The company has unveiled a new tablet called Nokia T21 in India. The newly launched tablet offers a sturdy design and packs a tough aluminum body that features a 60 per cent recycled plastic cover for the antenna for optimal connectivity. The Nokia T21 comes with an 8-megapixel rear camera with flash and an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

The Nokia T21 comes in Charcoal Grey colour and includes 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. As for the pricing, the Nokia T21 Wi-Fi variant comes at a price of Rs 17999 while the LTE + Wi-Fi variant is launched at a price of Rs 18,999. Notably, the pre-booking of the Nokia T21 starts on Nokia.com today, January 17, with a pre-booking offer of Rs 1000 off and a free flip cover worth Rs 1999. Nokia T21 will be available in retail stores, partner portals, and leading outlets from January 22.

The Nokia tablet sports a tough aluminum body and is made of 60 per cent recycled plastic. The tablet runs on Android 12 and offers two years of OS upgrades + 3 years of monthly security updates. The Nokia T21 comes packed with a 10.36-inch 2K display that the company claims offers "crisp and detailed viewing".

HMD Global claims that the battery has enough power offers up to "15 hours of web browsing, bingeing a whole TV series, and up to a whopping 7 hours of conference calls." The tablet features an 8200mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging support.

The tablet lets users make HD video and voice calling and also features Google Kids Space which offers endless content to educate and nurture young minds. It also comes equipped with Google Entertainment Space, which is primarily a one-stop shop that consolidates "must-see shows and movies from multiple streaming platforms in one place."

Commenting on the launch of the Nokia T20 tablet, Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, vice president-- India & MENA, HMD Global said, "Building on the success of the Nokia T20, the new Nokia T21 is designed to top to bottom for both work and play. It embodies our promise of long-lasting battery, regular software, and security updates, premium European-built experience and looks." "This is a tablet that doesn't compromise on durability and has all the promises you'd expect so you can keep your device for longer," Kochhar added.